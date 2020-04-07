New target for hackers during a pandemic: video conferencing calls

WASHINGTON [AP] —SeriWebber had just begun defending the dissertation when confusion began. Echo and voice disturbed her. Someone parroted her words. Then Britney Spears music was played and someone told Weber to shut up. Someone threatened to rape her.

Hackers were targeting meetings on the video conferencing platform Zoom while Weber completed the final steps of his PhD at Duke University. Harassment lasted 10 minutes. This is the result of an increasingly common form of cyber attack known as “zoom bombing.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, when tens of millions of people stay connected using video conferencing, threats, racism, insertion of anti-gay and anti-Semitic messages, and display of pornographic images Uninvited guests have been reported. The attack caught the attention of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

“It seemed like someone was just ridiculous,” but the intrusion “was starting to become more serious and threatening,” Weber recalled. She said she was more concerned about others who might be scared in the chat. She was interrupted despite selecting “mute all” in the settings for her meeting from her home in Durham, North Carolina.

A high school in Massachusetts reported that someone had interrupted the zoom virtual class, shouted blasphemy and revealed the teacher’s home address. According to the FBI, another school in the state accessed the meeting and reported someone showing a crochet tattoo.

The agency’s local office in Boston recommended that videoconferencing platform users prioritize security by allowing hosts to control screen sharing and meeting invitations independently.

In New York, Attorney General Leticia James sent a letter to Zoom containing questions about how user privacy and security are protected. After another, Senator Richard Blumental of Connecticut sought information about how the company processes users’ personal data and protects it from security threats and abuse.

Zoom calls the troll a “party crusher,” but some critics view it as a sign that the attack has been neglected.

In a statement released last week, the company told the Associated Press that it took conference security seriously and encouraged users to report incidents directly to Zoom. The company has suggested that people hosting large public meetings make sure that only they can share their screens and use features such as mute controls.

“For users hosting private meetings, password protection is turned on by default. We recommend that users turn on these protections so that uninvited users cannot join.” Zoom recently updated the default screen sharing settings for educational users. This allows only teachers to share content by default.

Despite the renewal, the Clark County School District in Nevada, which includes all Las Vegas public schools, and the New York City Department of Education, which is responsible for the largest school district in the United States, has instructed teachers to stop using zoom.

Zoom bombing has always been a threat, given that video conferencing apps are more user-friendly than privacy, said Justin Brookman, Privacy and Technology Policy Director for Consumer Reports.

He also said that the duty of a shelter at home made the prank juicy a target when zooming suddenly turned into the tens of millions of family lifelines.

For years, Brookeman added, “Usability issues outweighed potential security issues because of less reliance on sociality. Obviously, it changed dramatically last month.”

He said some zoom bombers were able to randomly guess the meeting ID and crash meeting that were not set to prevent intruders from entering.

In other cases, inexperienced users disclosed the meeting ID online. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a screenshot of the Zoom Cabinet meeting showing the ID and everyone’s screen name.

According to Brookman, Zoom says it can do more to enhance privacy protection for a wide range of user bases, from elementary school to senior citizens who are willing to talk with lawyers.

“ Many people, including us, are critical about how hosts monitor users to make sure they are paying attention to the screen, how to read DMs and record calls when it’s not clear “Said Brookman.

A Georgia mother told a local TV station that her son was “embarrassed and a bit hysterical” after someone hacked into an online class and showed porn to children and teachers.

Rev. Jason Wells recently launched a forum publicly advertised on Zoom when another participant was unable to use the feature because of recent trolls and multiple postings of racial slurs using chat boxes. Was held.

“I don’t say this is a random vandalism that wants to disturb anyone,” said Concord’s New Hampshire Church Council director and co-chair of the state branch of the Poor Campaign, which is part of the movement. Wells said was pioneered by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The intruder was eventually removed and blocked.

When Rev. Laura Everett gave a sermon via the zoom of the First Baptist Church in Boston, a user who saw the advertised church worship took part in a video conference session and shouted homophobia and racist slurs . Everett said he tweeted a link to the sermon because he said, “I want the church door to open to all tired souls seeking a word of comfort.”

“This was a house of worship that was violated for all intents and purposes. Zoom and all other businesses have primary responsibility for user safety.”

In Oakland, California, Malaki Garza reported an attack on a Zoom conference hosted by about 200 participants, including former detainees who had been in cell confinement and were struggling to order a pandemic homestay. did.

A meeting hosted by philanthropic Solidare Network was interrupted by racist, anti-transgender language and pornographic images were displayed on a shared screen.

Zoom said, “You need to tell the truth and call it true,” Garza said. “It’s racial, not a party crusher.”

___

Morrison reported from New York. Boston AP communications technology writer Frank Bajac also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headlines