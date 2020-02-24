new-tennessee-football-assistant-jay-graham-saw-progress-in-vols-while-at-texas-a&m

Jay Graham received a likelihood to peek at Tennessee last time though he scouted opponents as the jogging backs coach at Texas A&M. He liked what he noticed.

“Just viewing them on tape, because we played common opponents at A&M, you just observed the physicality and distinctive factors alter the way they have been playing football at Tennessee,” Graham reported Sunday in the course of an interview on WNML. “You could see that it was starting off to head in the right path.”

Graham grew to become a person of four employees alterations for the Vols this offseason when mentor Jeremy Pruitt employed him in January to be Tennessee’s running backs mentor.

Graham rushed for two,609 yards throughout his occupation taking part in for the Vols from 1993-96.

He coached two seasons at Texas A&M soon after 5 seasons as Florida State’s managing backs mentor. He also has coached functioning backs in the SEC at Tennessee in 2012 on Derek Dooley’s personnel and at South Carolina.

“Tennessee is a really, really critical component of my everyday living, and obtaining this probability to come back is always exclusive to me,” Graham said.

Graham previously worked with Pruitt in 2013, when Pruitt was Florida State’s defensive coordinator. The Seminoles received the nationwide title that year with the nation’s top rated-rated scoring defense. They ranked No. two in scoring offense.

“You felt like you experienced two head coaches,” Graham said of that year. “Our head mentor (Jimbo Fisher) was our offensive coordinator, and (Pruitt) was like a head mentor running the defense. It is the best of both of those worlds.”

Graham inherits a talented functioning back again posture that returns Ty Chandler, Eric Grey and Tim Jordan and extra signees Len’Neth Whithead, Jabari Little and Tee Hodge. The Vols also return all 5 starters on the offensive line.

