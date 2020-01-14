New The 1975 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ – everything we know so far

If you thought the 1975 festival was over, you still have something to do. The world’s largest band, Matty Healy and Co., are preparing another full-length album for release in early 2020.

The title “Notes On A Conditional Form” follows the “A Short Inquiry Into Online Relationships” from last year and ushers in the “Music For Cars” era. Still with us? Okay, let’s break it.

Matty Healy confirms the new release date after the album has been pushed back

Matty Healy informed in the new interview about the progress of the album

Tour news are expected on September 13th along with details of the new album

‘Notes’ can now be pre-ordered across platforms

The band’s single “People” premiered in August and made their live debut at the Reading Festival 2019.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins forces with the band for the new track “The 1975”.

The band confirmed that the album will be released on February 21, 2020

Is there a release date for the new 1975 album?

Originally scheduled for February 21, 2020, Matty Healy has now confirmed that the album has been pushed back and “definitely” will be released on April 24, 2020.

Does the album have a title?

The title of the band’s 2020 studio work is “Notes On A Conditional Form”. This is followed by last year’s “Brief Overview of Online Relationships”, which together form part of the band’s “Music For Cars” era – one that spans two records.

Did we see an artwork?

Yes! On July 23, the band released the artwork shown below – the one with the words “Wake Up!” Announced the new song “People”. The words “Notes On A Conditional Form” in different languages ​​are plastered under it.

Do we know which songs could be on the track list?

A full list of titles has not yet been released, although a total of 22 titles are listed on a pre-order page for “Notes”, including “The 1975” and “People”. Healy has also lost a number of titles in recent interviews.

The following five tracks are known so far:

‘The birthday party’

‘Playing On My Mind’

“Frail state of mind”

“The 1975”

‘People’

How is it related to “A short request …”?

It gets a little confusing here. Although Healy denounced both albums as a “Music For Cars” era, he previously expressed concern that they would be “inherently connected” before assuring that this was not the case.

“My only fear is that because I put this umbrella over both albums, I find them closely related,” he said in an interview with Dazed, adding, “But that was never my intention. I only make records . I always have to want to do my masterpiece. Otherwise, what is it about? “

Healy also said to NME: “I realized that it will never be a continuation or association with” A Brief Inquiry “. It is a completely different record. Six months is the same as three years ago. Think about the amount Shit that happens in six months. It’s going to be a different thing and a different time. “

In a recent interview with Coup De Grace (October 10th), Healy went on to say: “I feel like people have been thinking about this process or talking about how we did it in a completely different way when we actually made it. I will always publish what I think is my best record, but the people who talk about it will probably see it as a big deal – as a follow-up to “A Short Request”. Honestly, whether it’s time or just a few minutes to look back, we didn’t think about that shit at all. “

Did we hear any songs from the new 1975 album?

We heard the first taste of the new album after the band announced that they had teamed up with environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old from Sweden, whose direct action, inspiring speeches and one-person protest are global Youth movement inspired probably helped to mobilize extinction rebellion on the track ‘The 1975’.

For this brand new version of the track, Matty Healy and George Daniel traveled to Sweden to meet Thunberg in person. They recorded this brand new, emotional speech that not only shows why she is the world’s leading voice in climate change, but challenges audiences against rebel against the establishment.

NME described it as “a bold, brave move and one that you could cynically accuse if The 1975 hadn’t had the form to bring world events into music faster than its peers”.

The second offering from “Notes …” came in the form of “People”, a punk-inspired thrashers exploring a much heavier side of the band. “Well, my generation wants to fuck Barack Obama, who lives in a sauna, with my legal marijuana.Matty Healy screams in the first verse.

In a review of the track, NME said: “People” is the most difficult and confrontational moment in the band. The band then builds on their penchant for iconic US hardcore bands, for a thundering punk rock slapper that recalls the desert types Queens of The Stone Age via Elastica’s pop sensibility. It is electrifying. “

Check out the official video along with the vertical version below:

What will the new 1975 album sound like?

The band’s third record has long been called “Music For Cars”, which should be the last part of a trilogy of albums – although Healy later revealed that this plan was discarded. “I really lied to you that it wasn’t my main drive in 1975,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

“Our first three albums are a person’s story; That has always been my story. It ranged from puberty to maturity, success and trying to get the two across, and now we’re in the third, ”Healy told NME. “I haven’t really decided where we are now. It’s difficult to understand the present,” he added. Instead, the name “Music For Cars” was assigned to an “era” of the band that consisted of two albums – “A Short Inquiry Into Online Relationships” (November 2018) and “Notes On A Conditional Form”.

On Twitter, Healy compared “Notes On A Conditional Form” with the band’s very first EPs. “Our collection (sic) of EPs and the time they came out feel very special to me now,” he wrote. “Maybe that’s because of a look back, who knows. But Notes On A Conditional Form feels like it did back then. It feels like those records.”

The 1975s perform live at the Reading Festival 2019. Photo credit: Jenn Five / NME

In an interview with Dazed, Healy revealed that a track called “Frail State of Mind”, which will appear in the band in 2019, is an exploration of social fears against the backdrop of a British garage. The song, he said, is a “British garage, sad, buried, social fears, you know, going out. I’m better at meeting you and me and having a conversation than thinking about having the conversation. The social event is usually fine, but I hate it when I build on it. “

The front man added that “one of my best lyrics ever” exists on the 2019 album.

On the overall vibe of the project, manager Jamie Oborne tweeted that Healy had called it the “night record”.

Speaking to NME, Healy added, “It’s very cozy. It’s a lot about home, a lot about sanity, a lot about family life. We did” A Short Inquiry “in the home environment that this next album is about. There is no “Love It If We Made It” yet. There is no such thing. “

“When I made the last album that didn’t try to do anything specific,” Healy said to NME, referring to the pressure he felt to make another acclaimed album. “Of course, sometimes I wanted to do” Loveless “(My Bloody Valentine), or sometimes I wanted to do” OK Computer “- there were all these kinds of things. (Coltranes)” Blue Train “.

“On this record you can hear that sometimes I want to do my” Nebraska “(Bruce Springsteen’s scanty album) or my” Immunity “by Jon Hopkins. I want it to be a snapshot like in a Nebraska.”

Healy also teased that the record will go in an emo-driven direction.

“It’s not that Emo sounded like a My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy record. There are clear references to Joan Of Arc and Braid and Mineral. You hear a lot about it on No Rom’s new EP. It’s like a kind of Emo -Plate. “, He said.

“I played the drums on it and we did it when we started Notes On A Conditional Form, so it has a kind of Midwest sound.”

Jamie Oborne, head of Dirty Hit, revealed more about the album in a long interview and described the sound as “exceptional”. He added: “I listened to the demos and it’s amazing.”

He continued: “It feels like it’s a long record. Will it be a double album? I don’t know … it will definitely be a long album, but I may not be able to decide whether it will be a double album or not. This is a decision that is made when everything is almost complete.

“It’s about reaching a critical mass of exposure by publishing music, videos, or photos, which is basically the same thing, but on a larger scale, because of course we are reaching a larger scale.” You can find out more about his update here.

In an interview with Coup De Main magazine (October 10), Healy revealed that the band is still working hard to record the album and that they will be going back to the studio in October.

“We go back to the studio in early October until we go on tour again in mid-November. So the record will be recorded in four and a half weeks, right? The second 50% are sorted. I think there are 21 or 22 songs and they are all there and they all exist to different degrees. Some of them are like “People” that is already coming out and some are still instrumental at the moment, but we can do it and everything is fine and it will be good. “

However, Healy also said that he would not release an album that he was not “in love with”. He added: “I recorded the album for a year and it won’t be released until February. So I had until February to work on it. Don’t worry at all, it’s just that. It takes three months to make vinyl. So you have to deliver your record three months before release if you want to have a chance on vinyl. And for me I will not release an album that I am not in love with. it just won’t happen. “

“So if it gets worse, I would not delete it. I would never bring out anything that has been compromised. But it is important that it is the right kind of expression, so I don’t have to do it until December. I may always work drops and smears, but I doubt it. “

Do The 1975 have upcoming tour dates?

Yes! You’ll be on a huge arena tour next year. Check this data below.

February 2020

15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

17 – First direct arena, Leeds

19 – Bournemouth International Center, Bournemouth

21 – The O2 Arena in London

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

25 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

26 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

29 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

March 2020

1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 – 3Arena, Dublin

The band toured South America in the spring before appearing in North America in early summer. In August, they led the Reading & Leeds festival with a set that NME described as “a politically charged and encouraging triumph for the largest British band.”