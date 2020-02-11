New The Hunt trailer and release date for Delayed Horror film

New The Hunt Trailer and release date for the delayed horror film

More than four months since Universal Pictures decided to cancel the planned release of Blumhouse The hunt Last year, the studio officially announced the new release date for director Craig Zobel’s horror thriller film. Universal’s decision was made out of respect for the terrible mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

The film, directed by Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank and originally scheduled for release on September 27, 2019, will make its long-awaited debut on Friday, March 13 The hunt Trailer that you can watch in the player below!

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are or how they got there. They don’t know they were selected … for a specific purpose … The hunt,

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gather for the first time in a secluded mansion to hunt people for sport. But the elite master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW) knows the game of hunters better than them. She turns the tables and reaches for the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank), who is at the center of it all.

Accession to Emmy candidate Betty Gilpin (GLOW. The resentment) and Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million dollar baby, harvest) in the film are Ike Barinholtz (The oath), Emma Roberts (American horror story), Justin Hartley (This is us), Glenn Howerton (it’s always sunny in Philadelphia) and Oscar nominee Amy Madigan (Twice in a lifetime).

By Jason Blum, the producer of Go out and The purge Series, and Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the TV series The rest and Lostcomes a new mysterious social thriller.

The hunt is written by Lindelof and his colleague The restNick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah. The rest). Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof. The film is produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen.

