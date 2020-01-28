New ‘The Thing’ film to be adapted from lost pages of the original novel

The Thing, the classic horror film by John Carpenter from the 80s, is supposed to create a modern remake with content from lost pages of the novel on which it is based.

The Kurt Russell film from 1982 is based on a book called Who Goes There? by the science fiction writer John W. Campbell, published in 1938. Universal Pictures has now illuminated a new film adaptation with unused material from Campbell’s work in green.

A sequel to Carpenter’s film was never made, although fans called for a conclusion to the ambiguous ending of the original. A prequel with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton that focused on the original Antarctic researchers who discovered the alien shown in the 1982 film was released in 2011.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, Universal and Blumhouse have teamed up for the new adaptation and worked with the lost pages from the original book.

In 2018, an expanded manuscript of Who Goes There? The title Frozen Hell was revealed, revealing another 45 pages no one had seen before.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Image: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

The producer Alan Donne recently announced that he is working on the film in a Facebook post that has since been deleted (typed below by ScreenRant):

“It’s official! I’ve received my signed contract and first check! I’m executive producing a remake of THE THING, but with additional chapters from John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel Frozen Hell, which has been lost for decades. Now Campbell’s full vision is becoming The new film will be the best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and the two books Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?

The Thing From Another World was the first film based on Campbell’s book, directed by Christian Nyby and published in 1951.