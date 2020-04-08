NEW: The two best election correction managers in West Palma are retiring ... what now? - News - The Palm Beach Post

The West Palm Beach CRA is responsible for revitalization projects in downtown and lower-income areas north of it. Its current projects include Clematis Streetscape and the Sunset Lounge in the historic Northwest.

WEST PALM BEACH – The debate went through the top two candidates to lead the city’s community reform agency, city mayor Faye Johnson said Monday.

Both Giovanni Moss, a former Davie renovation worker working in an innovative emergency in Fort Lauderdale, and Kristin Mory, Deerfield Beach’s director of economic development, were the city councilors ’first selections for an important message in West Palm Beach after the February interviews. But Johnson told commissioners serving as the CRA’s board of directors that both candidates have withdrawn.

>> WEST PALM READERS: Subscribe to the Post’s weekly West Palm Beach Newsletter here

He did not say why, and he could not be reached to comment on Tuesday morning.

Mory declined to comment other than to confirm that he and the city could not reach an agreement. Moss was not reached.

The CRA orchestra revitalization projects in downtown and in the lowest-income areas north of it. Its current projects include Clematis Streetscape, which will transform the city’s main commercial strip into a pedestrian area, and the Sunset Lounge in the historic northwest, the revival of a 30s jazz lounge, the creation of a music-themed park in front of it and adjacent marketplaces to boost local entrepreneurship.

The position of CEO has been vacant for six years with Jon Ward since October. Ward resigned after the announcement that Mayor Keith James wanted to delegate the position of CEO internally instead of continuing to send sources to the consulting firm that Ward worked for, Redevelopment Management Associates.

Ward later took over as director of the Florida City CRA, while his other commander in West Palm, Allison Justice, temporarily moved to his place here. However, Mayor James made it clear that he did not want justice for a permanent position.

The failure of the talks leaves the city with three choices, Mayor Johnson said: recruit other candidates, select a qualified internal candidate, or select one of the three remaining candidates from the final round. They were justice; Artie Jones, College Park, Ga.; and Jeffrey Oris, a board consultant who has worked for many Florida CRAs.

The commissioners could discuss the issue at a forthcoming meeting of credit rating agencies, Johnson said.

tdoris@pbpost.com

Follow Tony Doris on Twitter @TonyDorisPBP