New to Hulu March 2020: All the movies & shows coming and going

The list for the new Hulu March 2020 movies and TV titles has been released, which you can now view below along with the titles that are set to leave from the streaming service next month. This includes the arrival of the newest episode in the Into the Dark series which is scheduled to return on March 6 with episode 2.06 titled “Crawlers.”

Next month will also see the series debut of Hulu’s new original miniseries Little Fires Everywhere starring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington. Based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name, the series will follow the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

SNL member Pete Davidson’s comedy film Big Time Adolescence will also be making its streaming debut on March 20. Written and directed by Jason Orley, the film follows a suburban teenager who comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout.

Available March 1

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 3



Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available March 4



The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 5



Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Available March 6



Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available March 7



The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Available March 9



Monos (2019)

Available March 11



Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13



Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Available March 14



Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

Available March 15



4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17



Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

Available March 18



Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 1



Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20



Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available March 23



After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26



Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27



Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28



Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29



Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30



IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available March 31



Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:



21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)

A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)

American Heist (2014) (3/1)

Anger Management (2003) (3/1)

Beirut (2018) (3/13)

Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)

Colors (1988) (3/1)

Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)

Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)

Coraline (2009) (3/16)

Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)

High Noon (1952) (3/1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)

Imperium (2016) (3/31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)

Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)

Money Train (1995) (3/1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)

Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)

Rent (2005) (3/1)

Secretary (2002) (3/1)

Still Waiting… (2009) (3/23)

The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)

The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)

The Fly (1986) (3/1)

The Jackal (1997) (3/13)

The Spirit (2008) (3/13)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)

Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)

Waiting (2005) (3/23)

Wayne’s World (1992) (3/13)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)

Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:



Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)

The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:



Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)

Here’s what is leaving Hulu in March:

Leaving March 31

Awakening the Zodiac (2017)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Big Fish (2003)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bug (1975)

Captivity (2007)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dancer (2016)

Downfall Racer (1969)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fallen (2017)

Fathers and Daughters (2016)

The French Connection (1971)

The Ghoul (2016)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Habit (2017)

Jigsaw (2017)

Little Richard (2000)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

Music from another Room (1998)

Mystery Team (2009)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (2007)

P2 (1998)

Precious (2009)

Project Eden (2017)

Renoir (2013)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Suburbicon (2017)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Tangerines (2015)

Two Family House (2000)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)