New to stream: Kanopy’s March lineup!

Kanopy, the top quality, absolutely free-to-the-user amusement streaming system, has unveiled a new listing of films hitting the service in March! The checklist of titles on the streaming assistance involves Oscar winners, international language movies, documentaries, and more. These movies are available for no cost to library cardholders at partnered universities and general public libraries nationwide.

New to Stream on Kanopy: March

Accessible on 3/1

Cane River

#Feminine Satisfaction

Obtainable on three/three

Midsommar

LA Females Growing

Accessible on 3/10

Passion Fish

Shock & Awe

Waking Aspiration

Accessible on three/17

Girl Macbeth

Camp Victory, Afganistan

Emperor

Contentment Is

The Conspirator

The Professor and the Madman

Available on 3/24

The Artwork of Self-Protection

Kanopy is an on-demand streaming movie system for general public libraries and universities that gives movies and documentaries. The service’s subdivision, Kanopy Young ones, consists of children’s programming, with all typical members owning entry to the sub-channel.