The makers of Killing Eve have announced that the third season will be released two weeks earlier – the new trailer can be viewed below.

Fans of the Psychopathic Drama Festival, Sandra Oh and Jody Kamer, will no longer have to wait until April 26 to find out what’s next, as the 12th series will air on BBC America and AMC on April 12.

New episodes of Foe UK will air weekly at 6am on April 13 on BBC iPlayer and then on Sunday night on BBC One starting on 19 April.

New episodes of #KillingEve will air weekly at 6am Monday, April 13th at @BBCiPlayer, and later on Sunday night at @BBCOne from April 19th. And now you can watch series 1-2 right here: https://t.co/zW16n51NjJ

https://t.co/Qlz3Kid3FP

– BBC One (@BBCOne) March 27, 2020

“We know how much they love this series and we know how much people are striving for great content now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios (in due time).

“This season, Eve’s murder is deeply psychological, and with such actors as Sandra Oh, Jodi Kamer and Fiona Shaw, the results are nothing short of amazing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Yesterday (April 4th) BBC America released a new Season 3 trailer called “Accept” – watch it below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGmyVEsQIjo (/ embed)

The third season of “Eva’s Murder” continues the story of two women with a cruel past, who admire each other but are now desperately trying to live their lives without drugs.

Watch the first trailer for the new season below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJCxUaClpzE (/ embed)

Earlier this year, Eve’s murder was resumed for a fourth season.

The BBC hit series became the most popular show on BBC iPlayer in 2019, with 40.3 million requests to watch. The second season, which aired last year, saw the largest increase in viewers since the final season of “Breaking Bad” in 2013.

Meanwhile, Eva’s murder has hired sex education writer Laura Neal to become its lead screenwriter for the fourth season of BBC America.

Previously, Neil has worked on shows such as “The Girl Call’s Secret Diary” and “The Fat Fat Diary” as well as writing on the Netflix hit show.