New train route between Haneda Airport and Tokyo Disney Resort

East Japan Railway Co. is considering opening a new connection between Haneda Airport and Tokyo Disney Resort, sources said on Saturday.

The idea is part of JR East’s plan to set up three lines to and from the airport, primarily using the region’s existing networks. The move also reflects fierce competition between rail operators to take advantage of the growing number of passengers at the fifth largest airport in the world.

The project is expected to be gradually completed by around 2029.

Trains on the route between the airport and Maihama in nearby Chiba Prefecture, the closest station to Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, will operate on the existing Rinkai and Keiyo lines, which will be connected as part of the project, the sources said.

JR East was in talks with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which owns more than 90 percent of the company that operates the Rinkai Line.