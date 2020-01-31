New TV commercial for Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild” (VIDEO) | show business

A screen grave from “The Call of the Wild”, which includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy and Karen Gillan.

LOS ANGELES, January 31 – 20th Century Fox has released another new TV spot for the upcoming live action / animation hybrid, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford.

The film is an adaptation of Jack London’s classic and follows a dog named Buck who, after being uprooted from California, fights for survival as a mail order sled dog in the Alaskan wilderness.

The film also features Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

The film’s synopsis says, “The Call of the Wild vividly tells the story of Buck, a generous dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when it is suddenly uprooted. Native to California and during the gold rush of the 1890s Transplanted years into the exotic wilderness of the Alaskan Yukon. As the newest rookie of a dog sledding team for mail delivery – and later its leader – Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, finally finds his true place in the world and becomes his own master.

The Call of the Wild is scheduled to be released here on February 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igNt23hr370 [/ embed]