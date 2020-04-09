Kayleigh McEnany speaks at the “Save America Great” conference on January 9, 2020 (Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire / Getty)

This week Trump welcomed his new White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a TV pundit with a long history of anti-LGBT + activism.

McEnany has previously served as Trump’s Prophet on election campaigns and as a Trump commentator on CNN during the 2016 presidential election.

She is shown a television screen on the screen to protect her and in her opinion, revealing some of the less vivid movies she does.

LGBT + promoter GLAAD has compiled a list of some of its best comments, which include a controversial anti-conversion law and repeatedly making the issue of access to the bathroom a threat to women and girls.

Mr McEnany had earlier stated that the High Court’s decision on marriage was a threat to religious freedom, adding that Antonin Scalia had earlier dismissed “marriage as equals”.

And he ignored the remarks about LGBT appointments + before the Supreme Court ruled it was “nonsense.”

“Throughout her tenure, Kayleigh McEnany has used her work as a commentary to attack LGBTQ people through the media,” GLAAD President and CEO of KLA Ellis said.

“Despite criticizing the marriage equality or its attack on deported people, McEnany has shown that she knows, and is happy to use the media to spread dangerous, anti-LGBTQ messages to a wider audience.

“Unfortunately, in his new role of journalist, he will have the power to continue to do so, but now it is the White House’s name attached to him.”

McEnany has already come out for his first speech on the coronavirus, which he put at risk.

“We will never see a disease if the coronavirus comes here, we will never see terrorism come here,” he said confidently on Trish Regan Primetime. “And isn’t it a relief compared to President Obama’s vicious leadership?”

Since McEnany’s death on February 25, over 402,000 people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and about 13,000 have died.

Despite his strong start, he should not try to do better than his step-dad, Stephanie Grisham, who did not do a single newspaper in just nine months.