New TV shows and movies on Netflix this month

After more than a month of socializing, Netflix has become an essential service. Not only does Netflix help pass the time you’re stuck at home, it also lets viewers escape the news – something we can all use a little more. Fortunately, new Netflix movies and TV shows May 2020 are here to help.
This May, Netflix is adding loads of highly anticipated new content, including a movie that is affected by the virus epidemic. The Love Birds, the rom-com starring Kumail Nanjani and Issa Ray, were due out in theaters before the pandemic caused what is essentially a global shutdown of movie theaters. Now, Love Birds will premiere on Netflix on May 22. And this is just one of the original films coming to the site this spring.
Of course, Netflix’s original TV shows are set to return next month, with new seasons of Dead to Me and She-Ra and Princess of Power. May will also see the debut of Kimmy Schmidt’s new unbreakable special, Kimmy Vs. Pastor, who will give our beloved characters a closure in the way of your own choose-your-own-adventure style. Not to mention Season 1 of Space Force, Steve Karl’s new comedy in the workplace. And the debut of Ryan Murphy’s star-packed drama Hollywood. And this is just the beginning.
Here’s a closer look at some titles coming in May that you wouldn’t really want to miss:
‘Half of it’ – will come on May 1st
KC Bailey
Feature director Alice Woo’s second most anticipated feature, The Half of It, is Netflix’s newest original movie, but this time, it’s less about romance and more about an evolving friendship. This movie follows Eli Chu, a little town bunker who has friendship with a lovable Jock who hires her to write love letters to his crush … who she falls in love with.
Hollywood – May 1
SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX
Hollywood, Ryan Murphy’s newest series, Netflix Limited, is a historical drama that rewrites the history of, you guessed it, Hollywood. The series has all the glamorous and glamorous periods you would expect, plus a star-studded cast starring Darren Kris, Petty Lupone, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons and Laura Harrier, to name a few.
What’s coming
May 1st
- All day and night
- Almost happy
- enter
- go! go! Corey Carson: Chrissy
- Half that
- Hollywood
- Into the night
- Medici: The Wonderful: Part II
- The serial killer lady
- Rehabilitation – Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked, Darrell Hammond story
- Discusses the thieves
- For colored girls
- Fun with Dick and Jane
- I am divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jaredhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear – Season 4
- material
- Nosaki con monthly girls – season 1
- evil
- Song of the Sea
- The Wonderful Story of Benjamin Button
- The heartbreaking boy
- The Patriot
- Thomas and Friends: Wonderful Machines: A New Arrival
- Thomas and Friends: Wonderful Machines: The World of Tomorrow
- Thomas and Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- The underworld
- The Underworld: Evolution
- The Underworld: The Rise of the Lycans
- Urban cowboy
- What a girl wants
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill
May 6th
- Mothers – Season 4
May 7th
Scissors Seven – Season 2
May 8th
- 18 feet
- Chico Bon Bon: A monkey with a tool belt
- Dead to Me – Season 2
- Hadi
- Hollow – Sesson 2
- A house at the end of the street
- Restaurants on the Edge – Season 2
- The Roosters of the Valley – Season 2
- Valeria
May 9th
- Charming – Season 2
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 16
May 11th
- Bordetown – Season 3
- Have a good trip: Psychedelic adventures
- Trial by Media
May 12th
- That’s right: great stories
- Kimmy Schmidt unbreakable: Kimmy Vs. The priest
May 15th
- Chichipos
- District 9
- I love you stupid
- Inhuman resources
- Magic for Humans – Season 3
- Shi-Ra and The Power Princesses – Season 5
- White lines
May 16th
- La reina de indias y el conquistador
- Public enemies
- United 93
May 19th
- Patton Oswalt: I love everything
- Sweet Magnolias
- Traumbo
May 20th
- Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall
- The Flash – Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
- Control Z
- History 101
- Just go with it
- The love birds
- Sunset Sale – Season 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series – Season 2
May 25th
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut gems
May 27th
- I’m no longer here
- Lincoln Attorney
May 29th
- Space Force
- Someone Feeds Phil – Season 3
May 15th
- limitless
- The place is beyond the pines
May 17th
- Royal Pain – Season 1-8
May 19th
- The black snake snake
- Carriers
- evolution
- First Women’s Club
- It takes two
- Love, Rosie
- She’s out of my league
- What does Gilbert grape eat?
- A young adult
- Yours, mine and ours
May 30th
- Bob Ross: The Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31st
- Austin Powers at Goldmember
- Austin Powers: The International Mystery Man
- Austin Powers: The spy who took care of me
- Dear John
- final destination
- The final destination
- Final Goal 2
- Final Goal 3
- Spirits of past exas
- Lonnie Tunes: Back to Action
- My girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The scent of fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Police Squad Squad!
- burst
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich