New Unemployed Are Problems for Getting Extreme Benefits

Emma Craig was a laborer in New York City for eight years when she spotted her role at a restaurant in December and quit her cooking career. But the dining club closes on March 12, and since then, Craig says she’s been calling the New York State unemployment office several times over 100 times a day, trying to find unprofitable benefits. jobs.

Few times when she does, she has to stand up – once for 2.5 hours – only to be interrupted. When she tries to use the page, the page crashes or takes her to an unrelated web site, the result of the computer system being over time and throwing out new people who are unemployed in other states.

Craig, 31, who does not have $ 100 in bank accounts. Because she cannot succeed, she is not listed as one of the 6.6 million Americans who filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 28th.

The US economy has been dropping jobs at an unprecedented rate since COVID-19 began flying around the country, but because millions have been fired, there should be a silver lining. Under Coronavirus Aid, Relief, the Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law March 27, people who lose their jobs are eligible to receive an additional $ 600 a week in unemployment benefits. jobs are on top of what they will always find, and are often used by people who are unqualified, including full-time employees, part-time employees, and self-employed. What’s more, millions of Americans can expect to pay $ 1,200 for a single government.

“Being in the New York State unemployment office is like winning a lottery.”

But many employers say that these things are often impossible to access and, under certain circumstances, will not cover what they spend. Low-income workers who are already living in pay-for-work paychecks say their money is over and they don’t get the financial help they need, which puts them in deep debt and in some cases, at risk. losing homes and cars. As the economic crisis continues, they are worried that their money will not be cut back from the disaster, despite government support.

Related Articles

Stay up to date with our latest coronavirus news article by clicking here.

Craig is paying $ 1,200 in rent a month, which should close the investigation, but as she tries to get unemployment benefits, her income decreases drastically. She does not have a credit card, which means she has no fall once she has spent money. Craig, worried that she would not choose to leave New York. a cheaper place, as its services began to operate.

The state’s unemployment benefits program, which includes workers, computers, and buildings, has been in short supply for some time, said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the Legislature. National Labor. Their budget depends on the state’s unemployment rate last year, which means “states are taking on the biggest blow in terms of the lowest unemployment rate in history,” she said. This means that in many places, people may have to wait weeks before they see unemployment benefits. Paymentsarin’s additional $ 600 doesn’t go into effect until mid-April, Evermore said, because states must update their systems to consider the Pupil Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Brooklyn office of the New York State Department of Labor on March 26, 2020. The sign at the door said the office was closed due to COVID-19 and told people applying for unemployment benefits for online use. or call.

Lev Radin – Pacific Coast / LightRocket / Getty Photos

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont warned that residents would not see their first unemployment rate until early May because the department’s employees have dominated the computer system and are out of date; after the Florida Florida unemployment website failed, the state returned to paperwork.

Unemployment insurance policies have been around for years, and the results are pretty clear, said Heidi Shierholz, political director at the Economic Research Institute, a left-leaning thinker. “We do not have a tired and robust system that can handle the claims of failure,” she said. “There will be delays, and people will suffer no problem.”

Even in states where the system does not face damage, many workers do not receive benefits. An hour-long staff survey conducted by the Duke University School of Law revealed that only 45% of victims were unemployed on March 25, and only 4% were recruited. This is not surprising – in regular cases, the number of unemployed people who receive benefits up to 27%, because people do not think they are eligible, or because some states put a strain on seeking work, Evermore said. In times of economic recession, inflation increases, but Duke’s research shows that problems still exist.

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

Anna Gassman-Pines is a professor of public policy at Duke University Sanford. Most employees surveyed will not be able to pay rent or purchase groceries next month, Gassman-Pines said.

Paying $ 1,200 from the federal government has also left some of the hardest-hit Americans. Approximately 8 million undocumented immigrants who work in the United States cannot obtain registration. Millions of people on Social Security checks, otherwise known as SSI, have to file a tax return to receive income, something many of them have not done in years because their income is not needed. Tracey Gronniger, who leads an attorney on economic issues for Justice in Aging, is a nonprofit organization that works to protect the rights of vulnerable older people. Although the House and Road Committee says the IRS will pay nearly $ 60 million for violence in mid-April, people without direct deposit records filed with the IRS must wait months before their investigators will go through regular mail.

Workers packed boxes of food from Second Florida Central Food Bank to distribute to needy families on April 6, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Paul Hennessy – NurPhoto / Getty Pictures

Delays in accessing assistance can put some people in extreme financial straits. Brandel Cook, 34, who lives in rural Missouri, worked as a promoter in the theater until closing on March 18th. Traditional unemployment benefits depend on an employee’s salary, and because Cook is a full-time employee, he doesn’t deserve much. “By this I could almost afford to pay my car insurance, but not rent, electricity, gas, or food,” said Cook, who supports his mother and sister.

Although Cook will begin to receive an additional $ 600 a week in unemployment benefits, he is concerned about paying the bill until his family is behind on electricity bills and the company is insisting on deposits. Whatever the case, the federal government has taken away the tax money because it owes students money that has been handed over to the fundraising agency.

Despite the country’s economic downturn, many credit card providers still charge a profit, and one – Apple Card, said by Goldman Sachs – will allow cardholders to skip the March payment without a down payment. , said Matt Schulz, a senior credit analyst at Tree Line, who contacts major banks and financial institutions to find out their policies for credit card holders.

Around 44% of households had credit card debt in 2016, the year before that data, which grew by 38% in 2013, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. About 59% of credit card holders carry a balance, according to a survey conducted by CreditCards.com.

One solution is that companies will be paid to continue to pay them, even if employers don’t work, Gassman-Pines said. For example, Denmark has told the private sector that it will pay 75% of workers’ compensation if they do not stop workers. The UK government covers about 80 per cent of workers’ compensation if they are held accountable by companies. “When recruiters continue to pay for their lost hours, this provides real-time support to help balance their income,” Gassman-Pines said.

If there is no guarantee of income, some people in the United States are trying a different approach – refusing to pay. In Austin, Texas, 11 homeowners with a $ 7,000 mortgage to rent in April have announced the strike. Most of them are large and new employees who lose their jobs as a result of COVID-19 operations and business closures.

Why pay for bills, they argue, when they have no income for future living? One of them, Jackson, 28, of Freaks, said: “We will be recovering soon.” The litigation will be $ 1,200. is not. “

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19