New US military nuclear submarine warheads are deployed to counter the threat from Russia

The U.S. military has deployed a new nuclear weapon to protect against foreign adversaries.

The Pentagon believes it is important to counter any threat from Russia and its arsenal of smaller tactical weapons.

The nuclear weapon fired from the submarine is a W76-2 warhead and is referred to as “low yield”. (AP / AAP)

Although it is classified by US officials as “more viable”, it still has a more explosive force than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, which weighed almost 20 kilotons.

“This complementary ability strengthens deterrence and provides the United States with a quick, viable, low-yield strategic weapon,” said John Rood, Under Secretary of State for Political Defense, in a statement.

“(It) supports our commitment to enhanced deterrence and shows potential opponents that limited employment in the nuclear field is of no benefit as the United States can respond credibly and decisively to any threat scenario.”

The new nuclear weapon is a modification of the existing W-76 warhead, which is used to arm the submarine-fired Trident II (D-5) missiles. So the new weapon does not contribute to the total number of nuclear weapons in the United States in its stock.

The warheads are the first new U.S. nuclear weapons in decades. Production started in February last year. (CNN)

Democratic House Armed Forces Committee chairman Adam Smith of Washington called the decision “wrong and dangerous.”

“The use of this warhead does not help to increase American security. Instead, this destabilizing use further increases the risk of miscalculation during a crisis,” he added.

Despite fears that the new, modified weapons could increase the risk of a nuclear conflict with Russia, the expansion of the US nuclear arsenal is “important for maintaining a credible deterrent to regional aggression”.

The plan to modify existing U.S. warheads for submarine-fired ballistic missiles is part of a $ 50 million five-year program

It has not been released when and where these warheads were deployed, and officials said that these details are still ranked high.