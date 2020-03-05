[new-valley-montessori-academy-breaks-ground-in-southwest-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new Valley Montessori Academy broke floor on its new pre-university in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday.

The non-public school is opening its new facility at the 7 Oaks Business Park summer time 2021.

The new school will abide by the Montessori process of training. It strays from the conventional type of discovering by focusing extra on establishing children via activities.

“We see how radically Bakersfield altered for the greatest. How many gorgeous new businesses are coming in, so we are incredibly proud to be a aspect of this development and contribute to this community,” said founder Anna Dulcich.

