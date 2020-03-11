New Vancouver thrift retail outlet supports Dress For Results by product sales

A search inside of the new Turnabout Local community shop found at 4180 Fraser St. in Vancouver.

Handout / Turnabout

Could that old blouse hanging in the back again of your closet aid someone get the career of their goals? The group behind a new thrift shop in Vancouver assume so.

A partnership between luxurious consignment retailer Turnabout and the not-for-revenue charity Dress for Accomplishment, the store will see 80 per cent of the profits from the sale of the donated clothes and components at Turnabout Local community go instantly to Costume for Accomplishment Vancouver.

“This is the very first time we’ve experienced a partnership of this form in Vancouver, and we’re genuinely thrilled about what the Turnabout Group boutique could indicate for our applications to support reduced-earnings and marginalized females,” govt director of Costume for Results Vancouver Amy Robichaud says.

“We believe that this could be a important new stream of funding for our function … and it definitely puts our organization out into the local community and partaking with people today in a total new way. We assume this is heading to have a massive impact for our do the job.”

The retailer, at 4180 Fraser St., will offer you purchasers a curated variety of “like-new” clothing, footwear, purses and much more from up to date trend manufacturers these as H&M, Zara, Gap, Dynamite, Reitmans, Garage and Aldo.

According to Pleasure Mauro, president of Turnabout, the notion for the Turnabout Local community boutique arrived about soon after she seen “super cute, on trend, and new or like-new” parts that were “very salable” staying turned away from the 8 Turnabout Luxury Resale places simply because those people suppliers generally aim only on more upscale choices.

“Our requirements are incredibly unique for our retailers, and emphasis on luxury brand names. Due to the fact of overhead expenses and size of outlets, regretably we are normally not capable to acquire lower price issue merchandise,” Mauro describes.

“It was tough to say no to folks that had taken the time and hassle to distinct out their closet and provide it all in to us.”

So she commenced imagining about what to do. And the new thrift retail outlet partnership concerning Turnabout and Costume for Results delivered the great “solution.”

“Now, if the merchandise isn’t proper for consignment in our stores we provide to donate the outfits to this new store, benefiting Dress for Accomplishment Vancouver,” Mauro says.

The retail outlet will also attribute decide on items from Turnabout Luxury Resale locations that are unsold at the conclusion of the year (with the acceptance of personal consignors), and can therefore be donated right to Turnabout Neighborhood, as properly as featuring the neighborhood charity with a fundraising avenue for objects that are donated during the yr that would not normally be deemed correct for place of work dress in, which is the target of the charity’s sartorial providers.

“We get hundreds of generous donations of garments just about every year. But not all of the merchandise locate a dwelling with a shopper, or are ideal for our professional dressing assistance for customers For occasion, athleisure dress in and equivalent products that are donated,” Robichaud describes. “So there is constantly a certain amount of money of surplus.”

Those people who are fascinated in donating instantly to Costume for Results Vancouver can also deliver their goods in to the shop right.

“With Turnabout Neighborhood, we insert another website link in the chain of sustainable lifestyle by presenting a way to get more merchandise from a vendor, give additional clothes a different lifetime, and give shoppers an additional chance to purchase resale,” Mauro states.

“It’s a substantial acquire-get. Gown for Good results is getting funds it wants to assist additional gals. Turnabout is equipped to broaden the solutions for resale. And our prospects know they’re contributing to a superior bring about. I’m so fired up about this.”

• To understand extra about Costume for Achievement Vancouver and the new Turnabout Local community shop, visit dfsvancouver.org/shopforacause.

Connected

Aharris@postmedia.com

Click on In this article to report a typo.

Is there more to this tale? We’d like to hear from you about this or any other tales you think we must know about. E mail vantips@postmedia.com