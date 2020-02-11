New video shows wreckage of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

CALABASAS, California – A new video released shows the aftermath of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others.

Michael Dyer was riding his bike in the area when he heard and saw the moment the helicopter fell on January 26.

He said he was only a few meters away and captured the smoke and flames from the scattered debris.

Dyer told Bike Magazine that he saw the helicopter go very fast and fly very low just before hitting the hill.

Kobe Bryant dead: no engine failure in helicopter crash, NTSB preliminary report says

EMBED> More news videos

Preliminary report released Friday said there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last month, but officials still don’t know what caused it. the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report, but investigators believe poor weather and pilot errors are likely the cause of the accident.

A preliminary agency report released on Friday said there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash.

The group flew away for a women’s basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Bryant. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

A public memorial to Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa was held Monday at Angel Stadium. Pilot Ara Zobayan and friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton were also killed in the accident.

The Staples Center will host a memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna on February 24.

Kobe honored by mariachis with emotional rendition of ‘Amor Eterno’ outside the Staples Center

EMBED> More news videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a fortune near the Staples Center, there were mariachi musicians from all over Los Angeles.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.