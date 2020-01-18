New virus prompts CDC to screen passengers arriving from the Chinese city

More than 100 employees from the United States’ disease control and prevention centers are deployed at three US airports to screen passengers from Wuhan, China, for fever and other symptoms of a mysterious new virus that infected two in China and Dozens killed, the CDC announced Friday.

It is a very unusual step. According to Dr. Martin Cetron, head of the CDC’s Global Migration and Quarantine Department, last carried out the CDC routine passenger health checkups during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“I’ve been here since 1996 and it’s the only time we’ve ever done this – for Ebola,” said Cetron.

Screenings at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City will start tonight, and screenings at San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will start on Saturday. The CDC looks for symptoms such as coughing and breathing difficulties and checks the temperature of each passenger with an infrared thermometer.

The CDC took these steps after travelers from Wuhan recently arrived in Thailand and Japan infected with the new virus. There were two cases in Thailand and one in Japan.

“Given global travel patterns, more cases in other countries are likely,” the World Health Organization said in a press release on Thursday.

Last year, more than 60,000 passengers flew from Wuhan, a city 700 miles south of Beijing, to the United States. The vast majority, according to the CDC, flew to the three airports where the controls will take place.

January is the peak travel season from China to the United States for the Chinese New Year, Cetron said.

Cetron described the airport screenings as part of a series of “proactive precautions”.

“We believe the current risk for this virus is low,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a press conference on Friday. “For families sitting at the dining table tonight, this is not something to worry about.”

At this point, most people seem to have caught the virus directly from animals, and the infection does not spread as easily from person to person.

“This is not a time when people are freaking out and overly concerned,” said Cetron. “This is a time of vigilance and awareness.”

He added that far more common diseases like the flu pose a “much greater threat” to Americans than the new virus from China.

“I am fully aware that the unknown is more of a source of fear than that which is already defined,” he said. “But we shouldn’t freak out.”

What we know about the new virus

So far, two people have died in China from this new virus, which is officially known as the Novel Corona Virus 2019. 45 people are infected in China. Some have developed pneumonia.

Coronaviruses such as SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome are common in many species, including camels and bats. Sometimes – but rarely – they develop and also infect people.

Chinese health authorities have reported that most of the patients in Wuhan visited a large fish and animal market. However, some outbreak patients have reportedly not been to animal markets, suggesting that CDC “can cause limited human-to-human spread”.

At least for now, this spread seems to be quite limited. Cetron said it is “reassuring” that the Chinese authorities report that no health professionals who have cared for the patients have contracted the disease and that around 700 other patient contacts have not fallen ill.

“This is not nearly the same category as measles or flu,” said Cetron. These two infections spread easily from person to person.

To learn more about this new virus, health officials are taking a close look at SARS.

In 2003, SARS spread to more than two dozen countries in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. Worldwide, more than 8,000 people fell ill and 774 died. In the United States, there were 29 SARS cases and no deaths, according to the CDC.

SARS spread from person to person through close contact such as kissing, sharing utensils, or speaking to someone within 3 feet.

Cetron emphasized that this new virus could differ from its cousin and behave in an unexpected way.

“We have to be humble and appreciate that things can be different. We cannot just assume that what we know from previous viruses is always true, ”he said.

New screening procedures

Cetron said he expects “the vast majority” of passengers arriving from Wuhan to be healthy. CDC will provide you with information in English and Mandarin on what symptoms to look for in the next two weeks.

After further investigation, symptomatic travelers are sent to local hospitals working with the CDC.

According to Cetron, the symptoms of the new virus are so common that he believes that the tests will infect far more people with the flu or other winter viruses than with the new corona virus.

If it turns out that someone has the new virus, they will be isolated in the hospital.

He added that while there are still many questions about this new virus – such as its incubation period or its spread from person to person – the progress in such a short time has been impressive, including sequencing of the virus’ genome.

“It is quite remarkable to me that due to pneumonia discovered just over a month ago in Wuhan, China, we have fully sequenced the virus and have diagnostic opportunities to test it,” he said.