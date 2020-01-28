‘New’ wasp species found during an expedition to Amsterdam Park

The Vondelpark in Amsterdam is home to a previously undiscovered wasp species that has now been named after her, the Parool reported this week.

Aphaereta vondelparkensis, a kind of parasitic wasp, was discovered last year on the Koeienweide, a small grassland area, by a team of scientists and local researchers. It was caught in a trap made of a glass of rotten chicken that had been buried in the ground.

The five-day project was launched by Taxon Expeditions, which organizes research trips to all corners of the world. The company’s founder, Menno Schilthuizen, chose the location to find out how diverse a place in a busy city can be.

In addition to the wasp’s unexpected presence, the team’s results were “spectacular” in other ways, as urban ecologist Remco Daalder told the paper. “In just five days we found over a hundred moths, 85 species of beetles, 21 species of spiders and 15 species of snails. This shows that the biodiversity in a city can be very large on just a few hectares. “

Daalder said Schilthuizen expanded the idea of ​​biodiversity. When we speak of biodiversity, we usually think of rabbits or blackbirds. But Schilthuizen looks at the soil and contains an abundance of species. We talk to him about exploring other parks to see what creatures we can find there. “

