TOKYO >> Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away from sick people as the country struggles with rolling coronavirus infections and its collapsing medical emergency system.

80 in one last case, an ambulance carrying a man with a fever and difficulty breathing was rejected by 80 hospitals and forced to search for hours for a hospital in downtown Tokyo that would treat him. Another weakened man finally arrived at a hospital after paramedics unsuccessfully contacted 40 clinics.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say many hospital emergency rooms are refusing to treat people including those suffering from strokes, seizures and external injuries.

Japan initially seemed to be controlling the epidemic by going after clusters of infections at specific locations, usually enclosed spaces such as clubs, gyms and meeting venues. But the spread of the virus outweighs this approach and most new cases cannot be accounted for.

The outbreak has highlighted underlying weaknesses in medical care in Japan, which have long been praised for its high quality insurance system and reasonable costs. Apart from a general general embracing social distance, experts blame government incompetence and a widespread lack of the protective gear and medical equipment workers need to do their jobs.

Japan lacks enough hospital beds, medical workers or equipment. Forcing anyone hospitalized with the virus, even those with mild symptoms, to leave the hospital is overcrowded and missing.

The “collapse of emergency medicine” has already happened, a precursor to the general collapse of medicine, the Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine said in a joint statement. By turning patients off, hospitals are placing an excessive burden on the limited number of advanced and critical emergency centers, the groups said.

“We cannot carry out normal emergency medicine,” said Takeshi Shimazu, an Osaka University emergency doctor.

Not having enough gowns, masks and shields, increases the risk of infection for medical workers and makes treatment of COVID-19 patients increasingly difficult, said Yoshitake Yokokura, who is the chief of the Japanese Medical Association.

In March, there were 931 ambulance cases rejected by more than five hospitals or driven around for 20 minutes or longer to reach an emergency room, up from 700 in March last year. In the first 11 days of April, that rose to 830, the Tokyo Fire Department said. Department officials Hiroshi Tanoue said the number of cases was rising in general because suspected coronavirus cases needed isolation until test results arrived.

Infections in a number of hospitals have forced medical workers to self-isolate at home, exacerbating their personal shortages.

The new Tokyo cases began to join in late March, the day after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year. They were rising at an accelerated rate to a current total of 2,595. Most patients are still hospitalized, pushing treatment capacity to its limits.

With about 10,000 cases and 170 deaths, Japan’s situation is not as dire as New York City’s more than 10,000 deaths, or Italy’s, with more than 21,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But there are fears that Japan’s epidemic might be worse.

Doctors say they are stretching thin. Since it takes time for COVID-19 to be diagnosed, patients showing up in hospitals may involuntarily surround them. On Thursday, medical workers’ unions asked the government to pay them high-risk allowances and provide enough protection.

Medical workers are again using N95 masks and making their own face protection. The large city of Osaka sought the contribution of unused plastic perms for use as hazmat dresses. Abe has appealed to manufacturers to set up production of masks and gowns, blowers and other supplies.

A government task force has warned that, in a worst-case scenario where no preventative measures were taken, more than 400,000 could die due to lack of ventilators and other intensive care equipment.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government guaranteed 15,000 fans and received support from Sony and Toyota Motor Corp to produce more.

Japanese hospitals also lack ICUs, with only five per 100,000 people, compared with about 30 in Germany, 35 in the United States and 12 in Italy, said Osamu Nishida, head of the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine.

Italy’s 10% mortality rate, compared to Germany’s 1%, is partly due to the lack of ICU facilities, Nishida said. “Japan, and intensive not even half of Italy’s, is expected to face a fatality overshoot very quickly,” he said.

Japan has limited testing for the coronavirus mainly due to regulations requiring all patients to be hospitalized. The resulting infections prompted the Ministry of Health to loosen these rules and move patients with milder symptoms to the hotel to free beds for those in need of more care.

Calls for social distance have not worked well enough in crowded cities like Tokyo, experts say, and many still commute to the crowded train office even after the prime minister declared a state of emergency.

Officials fear people may travel during the next “golden week” of the holiday in early May.

“In the medical field, we hear the cry of despair that life-saving is no longer possible,” Abe said Friday. “I ask you all again, please avoid going.”