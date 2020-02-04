New Ways to Help Voting in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – More than 460,000 ballots arrived at the post office on Monday morning.

“It’s just exciting for Fresno County,” said Brandi Orth, Fresno County clerk. “I think it’s a great way to provide better service to voters.”

Orth says that this year everyone receives a ballot in the mail without having to request one.

You will now be able to send it by post, drop it in one of the secure boxes or go to one of the centers.

“One of our big messages in all of this is that voters are in the driver’s seat,” said Orth.

With everyone receiving a postal ballot, that means there will be fewer places to vote.

In previous voting years, there were a few hundred polling stations. They will be replaced by around fifty voting centers.

However, they will be open longer and will be able to help any voter in Fresno County, no matter where they live.

“We are trying to make it as painless as possible and to actually return or deposit your ballot, it’s probably as simple as possible,” said Orth.

If you are going to send your ballot, it is free to post.

Putting it in one of the bins saves the county about 66 cents.

Orth looks forward to higher voter turnout, saying that other states have seen an increase. It also encourages people to vote early.

“I hope people will participate,” said Orth. “It is there for them. As a US citizen, what a great honor it is to be able to vote and help shape their government.”

