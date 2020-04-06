New WWE champion and Rangers lover Drew McIntyre wishes Celtic legend Chris Sutton subsequent

Drew McIntyre is the new WWE winner – and has set his sights on facing Chris Sutton subsequent!

The Rangers-loving Scot turned the initially ever British WWE winner with an emphatic victory more than Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday.

WWE

Drew McIntyre kicked out of 3 F-5s to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ – as he is recognised in the wrestling earth – strike Lesnar with 3 Claymore Kicks to earn the key party in considerably less than five minutes.

Ahead of his background-generating triumph, McIntyre, a boyhood Rangers admirer, exchanged barbs with Sutton on Twitter.

And speaking to talkSPORT on Monday early morning, the freshly-topped WWE king introduced he was coming for the Celtic legend…

“When it gets backs to standard, the following factor I want to do is combat Chris Sutton,” he declared, just before asking Sports activities Breakfast co-host and Rangers icon Ally McCoist to assist organise it.

“You set it up. Finally, when everything will get back to usual and I can get back to the Uk and parade about with the belt, the very last point I want to do is have the match with Sutton.

“You’d be in my corner.”

McIntyre also uncovered he has heavyweight earth boxing winner Tyson Fury in his sights.

Ahead of beating Deontay Wilder in their rematch battle in February, Fury experienced a small spell with WWE as he secured an in-ring debut victory above Braun Strowman very last October.

WWE

Tyson Fury (proper) manufactured an visual appeal on WWE in 2019 and is a large lover of the wrestling organization

McIntyre additional: “I know Tyson Fury is on the show right now, as nicely. I will need to carry up Fury mainly because he was speaking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the exhibit.

“Tell him ‘I noticed what you reported about me.’ He didn’t treatment who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he believed I was likely to acquire and thinks he can smash me.

“Just enable him know ‘Fury I have won the championship, now I’m spending consideration to you’. Soon after I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”