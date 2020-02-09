New XFL starts with an entertaining debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) – The debut of the new XFL blocked a punt for a touchdown, a bloated crowd that roared after big games, and a player who cursed during the game’s television interview.

The actual soccer ball was hit and missed. Cardale Jones, a former college college quarterback who won the championship, was the biggest star on the pitch and used the microphone to reach fans before the start of a brand new football league.

“This is for the love of football,” said Jones. “Enjoy.”

Jones’ D.C. Defenders defeated the Seattle Dragons on Saturday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the launch of the new XFL, which provided plenty of entertainment personally and on TV. It is far too early to say whether the XFL can take root where its previous incarnation and recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football have failed, but executives are ready to wait and see.

“It is a success for us when the fans who watch and watch at home feel that it is a good football game and they have a fun time either watching or being with us at this great venue,” said Jeffrey Pollack, Chief Operating Officer of XFL. “We see this in the long term. Ultimately, success is not measured in the first game, the first weekend or the first season.”

The first weekend is an opportunity for football fans to take a look at some of the few players they may know. There is former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones with Dallas, former NFL QB Josh Johnson with San Diego and former Navy star Keenan Reynolds, who plays for Seattle.

It’s not the NFL’s star power, but billionaire Vince McMahon’s latest project is an attempt to get the attention of hardcore soccer fans after the Super Bowl.

“Our expectation for this first season is for football fans to just look at us, give us a try, and give us a try,” said Pollack. “We understand that the fandom is deserved. It doesn’t exist. … We think if you love football you will love the XFL. “

At the start of the league, 17,163 spectators almost filled with Audi Field, the home of D.C. United from Major League Soccer. In the hours leading up to the XFL debut, there was a lot of activity in the stadium: cars lined up to drive into parking lots, and fans checked out a tailgate sponsored by the league. The fans were already wearing kite and defender equipment and were in long queues at half-time.

“I had no real expectations for the game,” said Cardale Jones. “If I had … they would have been blown away.”

The location of the first game made sense in the neighborhood of the Washington Redskins of the NFL, who have not won the Super Bowl since 1992 and have only won one playoff in the last 20 seasons. Signs made by fans who mocked the slogan “Hail to the Redskins” and asked Redskins owner Dan Snyder to sell the team were hung from a balcony on the 50-yard line.

The show included in-game interviews with a kicker seconds after missing a field goal attempt and a defender involved in a scrum that resulted in a penalty. An F-bomb was dropped on Dillon Day in Seattle, which made it to the air waves and went viral.

On the field, the game was a mix of traditional college and pro styles with a few different twists.

There was no coin flip, and when Reynolds hung up at the start, he did so, with everyone else on the field standing still under a safety rule. The clock ran out of time in every two-minute warning, and some other changes were different for the players.

“It was definitely an adjustment for some of the things,” said Austin Proehl of Seattle, son of former NFL recipient Ricky Proehl, who received the first touchdown pass in the new version of the Weaguery. “We have to get used to that first.”

With no additional point shots, the teams had the option of making one-point, two-point, or three-point conversions, but each coach only opted for one-point attempts in the first XFL game.

“The only difference I think a coach makes is to choose one, two, or three,” said Seattle coach Jim Zorn. “It was surprising for me that the rules have changed and I could switch to one, two or three with an additional point attempt. That involves a lot of strategy.”