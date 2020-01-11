New Year Medley | The Japan Times

Loading...
Woman: I think medleys should be banned from “Kohaku (Uta Gassen)”. They are basically an admission that the artist doesn’t know what her best song is.
– Shimokitazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by the Japan Times on Sunday
Did you hear a conversation that you would like to share? Simply fill out the online registration form below jtimes.jp/overheard, Please retell the conversation in the format above and make sure you include a description of the participants (age, male / female, nationality if applicable, etc.), an indication of the location of the conversation and another context that may be required.
LAST VOICES STORIES
Fortunately control
Woman: I used to have a Vietnamese student when the consumption tax was 8 percent and they tried to suggest …
“Christmas sales”
– Tokyu supermarket, Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Jap …
Loading...