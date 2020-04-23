New York Attorney General Standing to Take Legal Action Against Trump’s Immigration Orders

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday he was prepared to take legal action against President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop issuing certain green cards for immigrants for 60 days.

After tweeting Monday night promising to “temporarily suspend immigration to the United States,” Trump said during the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday that he wanted his orders to help protect American jobs so the company rehired leave and fired workers rather than immigrants. when the country began to reopen unnecessary businesses that were closed during the coronavirus epidemic.

While some Republicans have defended the order as a way to protect the work and life of Americans, Democrats call it a disruption from the lack of national corona virus testing.

During a White House coronavirus press briefing today, Trump announced that he had signed a presidential proclamation that suspends the entry of new permanent residents into the US for the next 60 days. He described the action as an act that stops immigration, when in fact it only prohibits citizens living outside the US from being given a green card if they do not have an immigrant visa or valid travel documents.

“This statement contradicts all that we believe as Americans. Immigrants are doing important work on the front lines of this crisis helping to keep our nation and economy moving forward. I am ready to take legal action,” James said in a statement shared on Twitter.

– NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 23, 2020

Newsweek contacted James to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Trump’s orders will impose a two-month limitation to allow entry by foreigners seeking legal permanent residence through a green card, I.D. government that allows people to live and work in the United States. A green card is often a step towards U.S. citizenship full of strangers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke during the press conference, June 11, 2019 in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty

The order will prohibit green card holders from sponsoring additional family members for permanent residence, as well as some people who wish to enter the US through alternative means, such as the EB-1 “exceptional ability” category that allows foreign workers to take highly specialized jobs or technical work in the United States.

But Trump has promised exceptions for spouses and children of American citizens born abroad, medical professionals who fight the corona virus, people who apply for green cards through the EB-5 program (which requires an investment of $ 900,000), members of the military The US and those “whose entry will be of national interest,” designations are given by officials such as the US Secretary of State or Secretary of Homeland Security, according to NBC News.

Nor will the order affect special H-1B workers, H-2A agricultural workers, or anyone with an existing visa.

Orders are expected to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 23. After 50 said, the Secretary of Homeland Security would recommend whether to extend the 60 day ban or let it end.

The border of Mexico and Canada has been closed to non-business travelers entering the U.S. field office, Citizenship and Immigration throughout the country has been closed and all visa processing has been suspended amid the epidemic also without Trump’s orders.

Thus, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said Trump’s order “might turn out to be one of those things that sounded like it might have an impact but as a practical problem, it really didn’t.”