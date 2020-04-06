New York City considers mass grave in the park for coronavirus victims

New York City Authorities >> New York City officials are beginning to set up contingency plans if death from the coronavirus outbreak begins to overwhelm the mudslides: temporarily burying people dead on public land.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that the city could be considered temporary if death from coronavirus outbreaks exceeds the available space in the city and the hospital, but it has not reached that point.

“It will be very difficult but we have the capacity,” the mayor said at a news conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“If we need to have temporary burial to be able to bind us over to overcome the crisis, and then work with each family on the appropriate arrangements, we have the ability to do that,” he said, adding, “We can well be … dealing with temporary burial so we can deal with each family later. “

Earlier today, City Health Committee chairwoman Mark Levine sparked an uproar among city residents by saying on Twitter that the chief medical examiner’s office was seeking to create temporary mass graves in a public park .

The mayor firmly denied there were plans to use a park as a temporary grave site.

The city medical examiner’s office said in a statement that there was no final decision on using temporary graves and the morgue still had “adequate capacity at this time.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said today that he had not heard about the possibility of temporarily burying people in parks. The governor said in a daily briefing, “I hear a lot of rumors but I hear nothing about the city burying people in the parks.”

In recent days, the virus has tripled the number of deaths in the city compared to an average day.

Not only are hundreds of people dead in the hospital, the death toll at the home is exploding, said Aja Worthy Davis, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office. Before the pandemic, he said, home deaths ranged from 20 to 25 a day. Now they average around 200, he said.