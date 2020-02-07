New York City Corona Virus cruise ship

Four passengers on a cruise ship docked near New York City were hospitalized for further coronavirus testing after they and others were examined in a New Jersey port, the state governor said, and prevention reviews 27 passengers on the ship in the port of Bayonne, a city in New Jersey south of Manhattan, said Governor Phil Murphy in a statement. All of these passengers had recently traveled to China; the other 23 have been deleted.

No case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Jersey, and “the risk to residents remains low,” said Gov Murphy.

“The hospital follows the correct infection control protocols when assessing these people.”

None of the four passengers brought to a hospital had “clinical signs or symptoms of the coronavirus” on board, a Royal Caribbean statement said. The flu test was positive. They hadn’t been to China since January 26th.

The Royal Caribbean (RC) ship has a capacity of 4,900 passengers and 1,500 crew members, but the number of people on board the ship on Friday (local time) was not immediately known. The hospital was not mentioned in Murphy’s testimony.

The corona virus emerged from China two months ago. It killed 638 people, mostly in China, and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

It has infected more than 31,000 in more than 25 countries and areas. There are at least 12 confirmed cases in the United States. Hundreds more evacuees from China are due on Friday.

A CDC spokesman said two relatives were ill on board the Anthem of the Seas. This family was in mainland China, but not in Hubei Province, where the corona virus began to spread.

CDC staff decided to test all four family members with the utmost caution after consulting the New Jersey Department of Health, the spokesman said. State health officials send the family’s samples to the CDC for testing.

Royal Caribbean delayed the ship’s departure from Friday to Saturday at 4:00 p.m. (CET), although it was “approved by the authorities” to leave as planned, the company said.

“We appreciate the great caution of the CDC,” says the shipping company’s statement.

“To reassure worried guests, we will postpone our departure until tomorrow until we expect final test results from the CDC.”

The situation is “under the low risk,” says the governor

Ambulances and stretchers were set up near the Anthem of the Seas in Bayonne harbor on Friday and the crew boarded the ship. The aerial photo was shown by CNN partners in New York.

“I was informed about the RC cruise ship arriving this morning,” tweeted Mayor Jimmy Davis.

“I am certain that the NJ DoH, the CDC and the PA NY / NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning.”

Davis later tweeted: “RC Update: About 2 dozen were screened this morning, and 4 of them were sent to Area Hosp for further review. I was advised that CDC viewed the situation as” low risk “. All other passengers were released without taking any action. “

Royal Caribbean “closely follows the developments in the corona virus and has strict medical protocols on board our ships,” a statement said.

“Like the airlines, we are participating in an increased screening of guests to check the spread of the corona virus,” said the shipping company.

“We continue to work closely with the CDC, WHO and local health authorities to follow their guidelines and ensure the health and well-being of our guests and crew.”