New York City doctor sees family, colleague infected with coronavirus tells him to stay home-60 minutes

Overworked New York City trauma surgeons are begging the public to stay home to delay the virus, which offends and kills New Yorkers when they are most needed, and just pushes healthcare workers to the forefront when most needed. Dr. Sheldon Teperman, responsible for four ICU units filled with COVID-19 patients at the Jacobi Medical Center, will tell Bill Whitaker the next edition of the report on Sunday, April 12, at 7:00 pm 60 minutes . CBS ET / PT.

Teperman is Jacobi’s lead trauma surgeon in the Bronx. This area is one of the areas with the highest mortality per citizen. He works 16 hours and dies continually as the virus spreads to his own staff and family, New Yorker. “People need to stay at home. New York City is burning … our neighbors are dying. Healthcare workers are affected,” he says Whitaker. “Boss, second commander, nephew, my senior nurse, second senior nurse.”

Jacobi’s emergency nurse Kelly Cabrera spoke about the lack of protective clothing that he felt was causing illness and death for his colleagues. One of her fellow nurses died, the other died, and an emergency room physician became a patient in the hospital’s ICU. “Infections of all healthcare workers and death of all healthcare workers are preventable,” she says.

Cabrera says Whitaker’s lack of gear forced practices she would have been disciplined before the pandemic. “We wear dirty things. It is wrong to be given a mask to wear for five days.”

She is afraid of the virus, but says she is more afraid of the patient. “Who will take care of these patients if they don’t go. Many of us speak out because we know this problem is so great. This is … a systematic failure. “

Cabrera points out images showing healthcare workers who are much more protected in other countries. “It makes sense that we are infected. How can we expect it to be free?”

Whitaker raises concerns for health workers who are tired of obtaining the personal protection needed desperately for Peter Navarro, White House Trade Advisor, head of the Defense Production Act. “There is no apology from this administration here,” he told Whitaker. “We are better than none of the other presidents could have done, and we are moving into Trump’s era, that is, as quickly as possible.”

