[New York City Has Its Initially Case of Coronavirus]

New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Monday that the coronavirus has achieved New York City.

In an job interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Cuomo explained the coronavirus individual is a wellness care employee who contracted the disorder although touring in Iran. Cuomo stated New Yorkers “should not be surprised” that the pandemic would eventually get to Manhattan, but termed it lucky that the affected person had the knowledge to get herself checked out and then self-isolated herself inside her apartment.

“She realized to just take safeguards and keep in a managed scenario and then go for testing. And we bought the testing success back again,” Cuomo reported. “I don’t imagine there’s something incredible in this situation, of everything, due to the fact she was a overall health treatment worker. She knew to get safety measures herself, which was privileged.”

Cuomo went on to say the point out government’s recent concentration is on detecting and isolating the coronavirus though mobilizing the health treatment technique versus it.

“Beyond that, it is a conversation challenge to people, you know,” Cuomo stated. “We want to have a wholesome diligence about this difficulty, but we really do not want an needless panic and we don’t want men and women overreacting. So, that is what this is actually about to me.”

Look at above, through CBS.