New York data suggest coronavirus change

Anthony Fauci confirmed to the White House on Monday that new York data showed promising signs of reversing the increase in coronavirus cases.

Fauci cited the number of hospital admissions and intensive care admissions that were leveled in the last three days in New York as positive news. The statistics were also shared by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Everyone who knows me knows I’m very conservative in making projections, but that’s the kind of good sign you’re looking for,” said Fauci, “This is the first thing you see when you start seeing change.”

Fauci has emphasized the optimism expressed by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Governor Cuomo over the numbers, but has warned the American people not to declare victory prematurely and urged that they continue to maintain mitigation policies. social.

“We hope it looks the same in the hottest spots of all. We will see,” said Trump, referring to New York during the briefing. “You will see it in the coming days. Let’s see what happens. But we’re ready. “

Fauci said New York numbers were a key indicator as virus deaths soared in the region in recent weeks. Had Americans continued to adhere to federal guidelines, he said, other metropolitan areas could avoid the same high numbers as New York City.

He praised the American people for their efforts and said that social distance worked.

“I don’t think anyone has mitigated the way I’m seeing people mitigate right now,” he said, although he was “cautiously optimistic” about reducing the number of projected deaths.

Dr. Brix cautioned, however, that weekend numbers were sometimes “difficult” to interpret properly.

“I want to be clear about this because sometimes case reports are not as accurate over the weekend, so we’ll look closely at today’s and Tuesday issues,” he said.

Pence also expressed cautious optimism.

“Experts told us that a rough point mid-month this month would be the high point and since we start seeing a couple of days that may be the beginning of leveling, we will go to a closer look and go this information to the president, “he said.