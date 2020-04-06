New York dead “indeed flat” for two days

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference Monday that the death rate in New York is “indeed flat.”

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases we have seen,” he said.

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York now stands at 4,758, up from 4,159 yesterday and 5.99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cuomo cautioned that it was still unclear whether the state had reached the “apex” of the death curve infection, but said that it appeared positive. He noted that hospital boundaries were already at “red line capacity”.

“If we are bananas, we are bananas at a very high level,” he said.

New York’s governor said some positive statistics, saying that many coronavirus figures are currently under projections.

His team shared a graph showing that New York City is unlikely to need 110,000 beds as planned, emphasizing that numbers could end up far below 20,000.

But he warned that New Yorkers should not relax their efforts to distance themselves from society.

“This is an enemy we have despised from day one and paid dearly,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state cessation should continue until April 29 and urged New Yorkers to continue their social distance to help stop the virus.

“This virus has kicked our backs … It’s not time to relax,” he said.