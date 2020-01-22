New York Giants QB Eli Manning announces retirement after 16 NFL seasons

January 22 (UPI) – Eli Manning, quarterback of New York Giants, is leaving football after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl titles, the team said on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Manning will officially announce his resignation in a press conference on Friday.

“Eli Manning has defined for 16 seasons what it means to be a New York giant, both on and off the field,” said Giants President John Mara in a statement. “Eli is our only double Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He portrayed our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and responsibility.

“It was important to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant more to us. We are extremely grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his inclusion in the Giants ring of honor in the near future . ”

Manning is just a few steps from the NFL and holds almost all records in Giants history, as well as two Super Bowl rings. He is one of only five players in league history with at least two Super Bowl MVPs and sits alongside Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr.

His decision to retire came after a season in which Manning worked most of the time as a replacement for rookie caller Daniel Jones. The Giants turned to Jones as the team’s starting quarterback after week 2 this season, and Manning only started four games, the lowest total since his beginner year.

Manning should become a free agent this off-season. The experienced gunslinger has earned more than $ 250 million from his professional football contracts, the highest in the league’s history.

The then San Diego Chargers chose Manning as number 1 in the Ole Miss NFL Draft 2004. He didn’t want to play in San Diego and was eventually sent to the Giants in a draft day trade.

In four starts this season, Manning completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He ended the regular season with a 117-117 record as a starter and recorded 57,023 career passes and 366 touchdown passes.