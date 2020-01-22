New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning to retire after 16 seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.-Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set virtually every record-setting team, has retired.

The Giants said Wednesday that Manning will formally announce his departure on Friday.

The recently converted 39-year-old has had doubts since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after a 4-12 season and were unlikely to return after losing his long starting job to Chief Daniel Jones.

Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and about three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning has defined what it is to be a New York Giants both on the field and on the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Eli is the only MVP Super Bowl twice and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. He represented our franchise as an excellent professional with dignity and accountability. That meant something for Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and that meant even more for us. We are most grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future. “

The Giants acquired Manning from San Diego in 2004 after the Ole Miss general told the Chargers he didn’t want to play for them and forced the deal that General Manager Ernie Accorsi was pleased to accept.

In the 2004 draft, the Giants selected fourth-ranked general Philip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers, their third round of selection in 2004 (65 in total) and the first and fifth rounds in the 2005 draft for manning chargers.

There was a significant recovery for a team that was 4-12 last season.

Manning replaced Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the starter for then-new coach Tom Coughlin after nine games. They won the NFC East next season.

In three seasons, the Giants have won their first NFL Championship since 1990, and Manning received his first Super Bowl MVP award, beating the former New England Patriots. The second came after the 2011 season, when Manning and company again beat Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats.

In both games, Manning hit a clutch pass late in the game-winning drive. He and David Tyree attached themselves to the helmet in the first and found Mario Manningham in a secondary fate in the second, igniting an 88-yard car.

“Eli Manning is not only the head coach of the big teams, he is the MVP of the Super Bowls,” Coughlin said.

“He’s an incredible big game performer. You talk about a guy who’s great on the bus, he focuses every day, he got enormous pride in preparation, exercise, he had a great sense of humor, he was a canine in the locker room. But his kids “They loved and loved him for it, and they played for him. The guys who had the opportunity to play with him know what it’s like to be with a man with both talent and determination and determination.”

Manning was the only player in the history of the Giants to play 16 seasons. The 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are the team archives.

From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games, and then the second-largest series by a general in NFL history (at Brett Favre’s 297). After clearing one game, he started the next 22 consecutive games, giving him 232 starts in 233 games – and 12 games after the season.

Manning has never missed a game due to an injury.

He is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. It also has the highest franchise completion rate (60.29%). Selected in four Pro Bowls.

Manning started the first two games of the season-ending contract before coach Pat Shurmur’s recent take-off replaced him with Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. He started two more games in December, after Jones sprained an ankle and led the Giants to a victory over Miami in his final start at MetLife Stadium.

From the field, Manning gave his time to many charity events. He was the co-recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award with the Arizona Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald.

During Super Bowl week, Manning will be presented with the Athletes in Action 2020 / Bart Starr Award to set a positive role model for his family, teammates and community.