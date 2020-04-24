New York Giants select Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 choose in 2020 NFL Draft

Andrew Thomas was a star in his time at Georgia, commencing from the jump as a freshman for a team that performed for a national title. And he when again appears very well-positioned to start out early, as the New York Giants took him with the No. 4 in general choose in the initially spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas is the greatest drafted offensive linemen in the history of the Georgia program. He is also the optimum-drafted Bulldog in the Kirby Intelligent era.

From Athens to the Big Apple‼️ Congratulations @allforgod_55‼️

— Georgia Soccer (@GeorgiaFootball) April 24, 2020

Congrats @allforgod_55 !! Course act – can not wait to see you dominate with the Giants !!

— Mentor Kirby Wise (@KirbySmartUGA) April 24, 2020

This is the next straight year the Giants have used a 1st-round draft decide on a Ga player, as the Giants took Deandre Baker with the No. 30 decide very last calendar year. Thomas will also be a part of former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter in New York.

Thomas begun at left deal with for the earlier two seasons for Ga after taking part in correct deal with throughout that 2017 year. He was an All-American in his time at Ga and received the Jacobs Trophy, presented to the very best offensive lineman in the SEC.

Georgia landed Thomas a member of its 2017 recruiting course. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 total participant in the course. That same signing class had the likes of D’Andre Swift, Jake Fromm and Isaiah Wilson. People a few gamers are all envisioned to be taken all through the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas started 41 games in his Georgia job. He was an All-American in both equally his sophomore and junior seasons when he manned the left deal with spot for the Bulldogs. Georgia won the SEC East every single calendar year Thomas played for the Bulldogs. Georgia was also one of the major dashing teams in the region, thanks to the holes Thomas routinely opened.

Kirby Clever gave a robust endorsement of Thomas when talking on the NFL Community on Thursday.

“I imagine he’s a 12 to 14-12 months starter to be sincere with you,” Clever claimed. “When he performs from the greatest, he plays the most effective. He been one particular of the most constant players in all of university football.”

“The system of operate speaks for alone. It’s not about just the merge, it is about who he’s blocked. And he’s carried out it at the best stage for the last three yrs.”

Since we couldn't go to the draft, I made the decision to drip and set on for the city while at the crib. Smooth, laid back again, and cleanse at the exact time. Rocking my Georgia red and a small bling to go with it.💧

— Andrew Thomas (@allforgod_55) April 23, 2020

It was a solid calendar year at the offensive deal with situation at the major of the draft. At the 2020 NFL Scouting Mix, Thomas produced his scenario for why he was the very best of a gifted bunch.

“I think I’m all-about the very best,” Thomas reported. “I can operate block, I can pass block, I’m coachable, I’m a technician, and I consider that tends to make me the greatest.”

In addition to currently being a potent player on the field, Thomas was a captain for the Bulldogs this past season. He’s also a talented musician, as he performed the drums in the significant college band whilst also demonstrating off this week his techniques on the piano.

.@GeorgiaFootball OT Andrew Thomas has major 🎹 expertise 👏

— NFL (@NFL) April 20, 2020

Thomas is the 2nd offensive tackle to be taken in the initial round beneath Sensible, as the New England Patriots took Isaiah Wynn in the initially round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Again to the trenches with some much more UGA greats: @mstinch79, @iwynn77, & a gang of Ga Massive-Dawgs 😎

— Ga Soccer (@GeorgiaFootball) April 22, 2020

Andrew Thomas measurables for the 2020 NFL Draft

Top: 6-foot-5

Fat: 315 lbs

Arms: 36 1/8 inches

40-garden sprint: 5.22 seconds

Vertical Soar: 30.5

3-cone shuttle: 7.58

