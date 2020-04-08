New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces “good news” in virus battle, warns against complacency

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday there was “good news” in the state fight against the coronavirus. He noted that a decrease in the number of new hospitalizations and other data suggest that the state was “curving”.

“There is good news on what we are seeing. What we have done and what we do is actually working and it is making a difference,” he said. Said.

He pointed out that the state had taken “dramatic action”-urged closing schools and businesses and keeping social distances away. “And it’s working. It’s flattening the curve, and we see it again today-so far.”

He said the number of patients in the hospital was down another day. But he warned, “It’s not time to be complacent.” He stayed at home and urged people to stay disciplined.

“We’re not going through it. It’s not over. We’re in the midst of it,” he said.

“Bad news is not just bad.”

He also said that there is bad news, and that “is not just bad. Bad news is actually terrible.” The state again killed the largest in one day: 779 people died in 24 hours.

“From this perspective, on 9/11, many of us have lived in this state and in this country: 2,753 lives have been lost. This crisis has caused us to lose 6,268 New Yorkers Was. “

In honor of those who lost their lives due to the virus, Cuomo has ordered the state flag to fly half-mast.

