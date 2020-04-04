New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wasn’t ready for “high points” as coronavirus deaths increased.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that more than 3,500 people were killed in the state by coronavirus. More than 113,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States.

Kuomo says New York is not at the top of the lawsuit

New York has not yet reached the expected peak in case numbers. “We are not at the top,” Cuomo added, adding that the state “is not yet at a high level of readiness.”

Kuomo has announced that he will sign a presidential order to allow medical students graduated in the spring to begin practicing.

“We need a doctor, we need a nurse, so we’re going to speed it up,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo never received 17,000 respirators

Cuomo said the state had ordered 17,000 ventilators. By comparison, he said, there were about 10,000 respirators in the national stockpile.

“I signed the document, I ordered it,” Cuomo said. “But then I get a call saying I can’t fulfill the order.”

The governor said the unfulfilled orders were likely due to global shortages and intense competition for ventilators.

Kuomo said that New York also did business with Chinese companies because China was a “storehouse” for most personal protective equipment. Mr Cuomo said the Chinese government has promoted donations of 1,000 respirators arriving in New York on Saturday.

He also said that Oregon sent 140 respirators to the United States.

