In a Saturday briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state has not yet reached the “top” of COVID-19 cases, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

More than 3,500 people die of the virus in New York, most of whom live in New York City. Cuomo said that 22% of all hospitalizations were on Long Island, and the number of cases is increasing. The state now has over 113,000 confirmed viruses and more than 15,000 inpatients.

Cuomo also said that respirators from China and Oregon will be donated.

In a daily briefing on Saturday, Cuomo said New York has not yet reached its peak potential for coronavirus cases.

“We are not at the top,” Cuomo added, adding that the state “is not yet at a high level of readiness.”

Cuomo said COVID-19 had killed more than 3,565 people in New York as of Saturday.

Mr. Cuomo has also announced that he has signed a presidential order to allow medical students graduated in the spring to begin practicing.

“We need a doctor, we need a nurse, so we’re going to speed it up,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo never received 17,000 respirators

Cuomo said the state had ordered 17,000 ventilators. By comparison, he said, there were about 10,000 respirators in the national stockpile.

“I signed the document, I ordered it,” Cuomo said. “But then I get a call saying I can’t fulfill the order.”

The governor said the unfulfilled orders were likely due to global shortages and intense competition for ventilators.

Kuomo said that New York also did business with Chinese companies because China was a “storehouse” for most personal protective equipment. Mr Cuomo said the Chinese government has promoted donations of 1,000 respirators arriving in New York today. He also said that Oregon sent 140 respirators to the United States.

