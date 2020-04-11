New York increases burial in public cemetery amid coronavirus pandemic

New York has increased burials from one day a week to five days a week in the potter’s field on Hart Island, while the death toll from the city due to the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase.

Due to the intensification of coronavirus deaths and the reduction of morgue space, New York City has reduced the time it has to keep unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city’s public cemetery.

Under the new policy, the medical exam office will keep their bodies in storage for as long as 14 days before they are buried in the city’s potting field on Hart Island.

Normally, about 25 bodies are interrogated each week on the island, mainly for people whose families cannot afford a funeral or whose relatives do not claim.

In recent days, however, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with about 24 burials each day, said Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten.

Aerial footage taken by the Associated Press on Thursday captured workers digging pits on the island, the Bronx’s one-mile limited access strip, which is the definitive resting place for more than a million New Yorkers. destitute

About 40 bowls were lined up for burial on the island on Thursday, and two new trenches have been excavated in the last two days.

Burials are usually made by inmates of the city’s Rikers Island jail complex, but during the coronavirus pandemic, recruitment has been taken over by contractors.

City officials have not said if the increase in burials is due to the pressure on the dead benches to make their bodies available more quickly. The virus has killed hundreds of New York residents each week this week.

Overflowed hospitals have placed their bodies in refrigerated trucks parked outside their doors.

The mayor, Bill de Blasio, said officials this week were studying temporary burial of coronavirus victims on Hart Island if morgues and temporary storage units were filled.

The 2008 City Pandemic Influenza Surveillance Plan states that Hart Island will be used as a temporary burial site in the event that the death toll is tens of thousands and other deposits are full.

Brooklyn businessman Thomas Cheeseman said funeral homes are so endorsed that some people will inevitably end up being temporarily interrogated.

Cheeseman said the new deadlines are wreaking havoc, as more and more families are looking for arrangements for their coronavirus-loving loved ones.

“We, the funeral directors, are overwhelmed,” Cheeseman said. “We have flooded. The crematorium cannot even grab bodies for two weeks. Funeral homes do not have refrigerated trucks parked in front of them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.