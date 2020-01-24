New York Knicks appoints a creative agency to strengthen the brand among fans

The New York Knicks hired Brooklyn-based translation agency to strengthen brand positioning and the team’s connection to the fan base.

The translation agency, owned by Steve Stoute, wants to develop campaigns and brand programs for the team that are inspired by its history, its alumni, its fan base and the home of Madison Square Garden.

In the meantime, Stoute has hired a special advisor to the management of Knicks.

“We will bring in new, creative ideas and produce content that reflects Madison Square Garden and the Knicks and builds on their tremendous reputation to connect with fans,” he said.

With the experience of brands like NFL, NBA and Nike, Translation enters the franchise. The store previously carried out similar work for the opposing team Brooklyn Nets, who hired Translation as a record agency before the 2017/18 season.

The work was accredited to make the networks “cool” again.

“Our goal is not just to build a Knicks team that will be successful on the pitch in the long term. We want to continue to build a deeper connection between our incredibly loyal fans and our team,” said Andy Lustgarten, president of Madison Square Garden Company ,

“We look forward to working with Translation to create powerful marketing and advertising platforms that inspire the Knicks community and bring us together.”

The Knicks franchise is known to be popular with consumers.

According to the NBA, it is the country’s most valuable team with a net worth of $ 4 billion, while attending Madison Square Garden still accounts for an average of 18,880 fans per game, according to ESPN.

However, due to a number of losses, the team was recently under fire from sports experts and fans. The Knicks have not played any playoffs since the 2012/13 season.