New York Knicks are preparing for a rebranding

It’s a hard time being a New York Knicks fan. The team itself has deteriorated chronically over the past few seasons. Their rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, have emerged as a more attractive target for high-profile players. Their owner was the target of intercomers who asked him to sell the team. And they recently swapped their best player. What’s next for this battered franchise?

Based on a new article by Sopan Deb in the New York Times, the answer is a kind of rebranding. The team hired Steve Stoutes Agency Translation to help with “brand positioning” and better connect with his fan base.

Stoute has a long history of powerful connections and unexpected partnerships, including the merger of Dapper Dan and Gucci. And he’s already a firm believer in Knicks – the Times article begins by stating that “the New York Knicks are the world’s leading basketball brand.”

The article doesn’t have much to do with the details, but it does offer some general ideas where Stoute’s influence could be felt.

[Stoute] convinced the Knicks executives that the team could do more to connect with the fans. Stoute was vague about his plans, but suggested changing the social media strategy.

As Deb notes, an improved communication and marketing strategy cannot meet the needs of the team on the pitch. However, a more engaged fan base can both inspire existing players and contribute to a more welcoming atmosphere. Given the team’s problems lately, changing directions can’t hurt.

