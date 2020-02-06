New York Knicks plans to hire Agent Leon Rose as team president

February 6 (UPI) – The New York Knicks are expected to hire Leon Rose, an NBA player agent at the Creative Artists Agency, as team president for basketball operations.

League sources told ESPN and the New York Times on Thursday that no official deal is expected shortly, but negotiations will begin shortly after the NBA trading deadline.

The Knicks quickly moved to find a replacement for Steve Mills, who was fired from the franchise company this week. In his place, General Manager Scott Perry temporarily controlled the team’s basketball operations.

Knicks owner James Dolan began investigating the front office model of hiring a senior basketball manager from among the players’ agents, according to ESPN. The concept has grown in popularity following the successes of Bob Myers (Golden State Warriors) and Rob Pelinka (Los Angeles Lakers).

Later on Thursday afternoon, Dolan made a statement saying that the hiring process was not yet complete. He also stressed that he would not sell the team.

“We are actively looking for a new president of the New York Knicks and hope to complete the search as soon as possible,” said Dolan. “I don’t sell, but I am determined to find the right leader for the Knicks who will ensure the long-term success of the team, as we did with the hiring of (New York) Rangers President John Davidson.”

Rose has been one of the top basketball professionals for many years. Her clients include Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Kuzma. He previously represented LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

The 60-year-old Mills has been President of the Knicks since July 2017. Before he was promoted to this position, he was the team’s executive vice president and general manager.

Mills originally joined the Knicks organization in 1999 as an executive vice president of franchise operations before leaving the company in 2009. Since rejoining the Knicks in 2013, the franchise has set a record of 178-365, the worst in the NBA.

