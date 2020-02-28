[New York Magazine Reveals Product Kissing a Firefighter On ‘Love Soon after nine/11’ Protect Was None Other Than … The To start with Girl]

For its 2002 Valentine’s Day difficulty, New York magazine sought to recreate the iconic 1945 photograph of the sailor and the nurse kissing in Occasions Sq. on V-J Day. The concept for this deal with shoot, just 4 months after nine/11, was to aspect a product kissing a firefighter — as a tribute, of sorts, to first responders. It turned out, however, that the then not known design who graced that protect would go on to turn out to be Very first Lady of the United States.

New York magazine uncovered, Thursday, (right after it was initially uncovered by journalist Matt Haber), that it was none other than Slovenian model Melania Trump — then Melania Knauss — who kissed the fireman in Occasions Sq. for that 2002 address. At the time, Melania experienced presently begun looking at her future partner, Donald Trump.

But she was entirely unknown to the fireman, Daniel T. Keane.

“The individual who was executing my hair and make-up, they stated, ‘Do you know who that is?’” Keane informed Haber — in an interview recalling the shoot. “And yet again, I really do not know any types, I actually was not into the scene. And they reported, ‘That’s Melania Knauss… That’s Donald Trump’s girlfriend.’ And I stated, ‘Oh, Ok.’”

Soon after posing a “couple hundred” situations, according to Keane, this was the photograph selected for the cover:

By the way, Melania spent Valentine’s Working day 2002 out on the town with the gentleman she would marry a few yrs later. In this article are the Trumps seated on the runway for a vogue clearly show.

Astonishingly, the occasion had a powerful PETA theme, as the designer, Mark Bouwer, tiled his showcase “A Adore Affair with Fake.” In this photo, the Trumps can be observed posing with Bouwer and an unknown member of PETA.