New York Men Charged With Price Gouging in Prosecution for First Defense Production Act

Amardeep Singh, 45, wears a face shield as he poses next to disinfectant stock at an Instagram post on April 7, 2020. Federal prosecutors believe that Singh stores these materials, which have been determined as scaring, and burdens customers at excessive prices to get it.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York

A New York retail operator has been accused by federal prosecutors of gouging and stockpiling critical medical equipment in what is believed to be the first prosecution under the 1950 Defense Production Act.

Amardeep Singh, 45, was mentioned in a criminal complaint in Central Islip, New York, on Friday, subject to allegations that he collected masks, gowns and hand sanitizers in excess of the amount he needed to run a sports goods and apparel business.

Singh’s lawyer, Bradley Gerstman, vehemently opposed the accusation. Gerstman told Newsweek that he believed the legal provisions prohibiting hoarding were being vaguely applied so as to effectively criminalize to become a retailer, an unconstitutional framework in his mind.

If convicted on the charge, Singh faces a potential $ 10,000 fine and up to one year in federal prison.

The Defense Production Act is a powerful Korean War era law that allows the government to control the distribution, production, and use of materials that are determined to be frightening during an emergency.

The law makes it a crime to accumulate “beyond the reasonable business demand” of material that has been designated as a rare item – such as personal protective equipment (PPE) – a decision that was officially made on March 25. The same law also prohibits the sale of goods that are feared “more than the prevailing market price.”

“Criminal complaints describe a defendant who is suspected of seeing the devastating COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to produce illegal profits on needed personal protective equipment,” Craig Carpenito, who heads the COVID-19 Department of Justice revocation price task force, said in a press release. let go. “The Department of Justice and its partners will intervene whenever profiteers and scammers violate the law by utilizing public fear to enrich themselves.”

According to a written statement submitted by Joseph Marcus, an investigator with the United States Postal Inspection Service, for two weeks beginning in late March, Singh’s business ordered 1.6 tons of face masks, 2.2 tons of surgical gowns, 1.8 tons of hand sanitizer , and a thermometer is worth more than 250 pounds. The government believes that this purchase is excessive in relation to “the shoe and apparel business.”

Shelves are usually filled with tissues, hand sanitizers and empty toilet paper at Target stores on March 13, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. At the end of March, the US government formally designated certain personal protective equipment, such as disinfectants, face masks and gloves, as rare items, which required companies to refrain from hoarding or prices to pry these items.

Win McNamee / Getty

Federal agents found a stock of more than 100,000 face masks and nearly 900,000 disposable gloves after searching Singh’s warehouses and retail outlets.

Gerstman believes that, in building PPE inventory for sale, his clients provide valuable public services. Because Singh, frontline workers in the area “have access to be able to go somewhere and take these products,” said Gerstman.

But prosecutors also argue that Singh sells these items at exorbitant prices. For example, they claim he sells 7 cent face masks at a price of $ 1.00 each, an increase of about 1.328 percent. The hand sanitizers, they said, were sold for almost 200 percent.

According to prosecutors, Singh sold most of this inventory, at a mark-up price, to charitable organizations, such as the New York Foundation for Senior Citizens.

Gerstman has denied the government’s calculations. “That’s not true. They don’t have the right costs,” he said.

According to him, the government did not want to meet with Singh, who, according to Gerstman, could provide evidence of input costs that were far higher than those offered by the government, negating the alleged embezzlement of prices. When asked, Gerstman said he could not provide estimates of Singh’s actual input costs, but he believed it was “reasonable” given that the costs for emergency supplies “were crossing the roof.”

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, where the case was prosecuted, declined on Saturday to comment on the case.

Singh issued several excerpts when he began to be involved in the PPE business in mid-March. The Nassau County Consumer Affairs Department sent a notification to HottestFootwear.com, which Singh operates, for allegedly repacking N-95 respirators into individual Ziploc bags before being sold, which is a violation of the country’s consumer protection law.

Six additional citations were issued during the following weeks related to recognized labeling and management issues. Gerstman said that the inclusion of these allegations was red herring, given that they did not advise his client that he was violating price-picking rules.

However, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a cease and termination letter for one of Singh’s businesses in early April, warning him not to charge “exorbitant prices,” a violation of the country’s price-lifting law.

In 2014, Singh and his family, who co-managed the business, were sued by former employees in federal court on charges of wage theft. The class-action lawsuit was voluntarily canceled a few months later.