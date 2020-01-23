New York Mets choose Luis Rojas to succeed Carlos Beltran as manager

January 23 (UPI) – A week after Carlos Beltran’s split, the New York Mets have officially hired Luis Rojas as their next manager, the team said Thursday.

Rojas has been the Mets’ third manager in the past four months and the team’s fourth skipper in two and a half years. The club will introduce Rojas at a press conference in Citi Field on Friday.

“I will work tirelessly to help this team win,” Rojas said in a statement Thursday. “I am convinced that this team and the coaching team can deliver exceptional performance, and I look forward to working with everyone to achieve our goals.”

The Mets moved from Beltran, which was retired in November last week, as part of the aftermath of the scandal surrounding the theft of signs by the Houston Astros.

Rojas, who received a multi-year contract, spent the last season as a Mets quality control trainer and has been a member of the organization since 2007. He worked as a manager at several levels within the Mets system for smaller leagues, but never trained the majors before joining former manager Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.

“Luis grew up with baseball in his blood because his family is part of the baseball royal family,” said Jeff Wilpon, Mets COO, in a statement. “Luis has managed many of our current players during his time in our organization. He is well prepared for this exciting opportunity.”

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of the former manager of Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants, Felipe Alou, and the half-brother of ex-MLB outfielder Moises Alou.

The Mets ended last season with an 86-76 record, but missed the postseason. New York finished third in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves and World Series Champion Washington Nationals.