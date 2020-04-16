New York MTA seeks US $ 3.9 billion aid for coronavirus loss

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

The economic impact of the coronavirus can reach $ 8.5 billion, and the number of users for this year’s project is not expected to recover, so New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass transit system in the United States, said Requests $ 3.9 billion in federal assistance. The level before the pandemic.

MTA’s revenue is free-falling because people are at home and don’t use the system. After nearly $ 4 billion in federal government allocations to make up for lost revenue, government agencies stop MTA’s “immediate financial bleeding” and support regional economies, which account for 10% of the country’s gross domestic product You will need additional funds to help you. MTA chairman and CEO said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The country needs a strong New York to guide the recovery from this pandemic,” Foy told reporters.

With New York City at the epicenter of the US pandemic, the impact on the MTA is dramatic. The MTA subway and commuter train occupancy rates have fallen by about 95%. The virus killed 68 MTA workers and more than 2,400 subway and bus employees tested positive, Foy said.

If the MTA is considering access to the capital markets, additional federal support may assist the MTA. Bob Forlan, Chief Financial Officer of MTA, said the agency will sell the bonds to help roll over short-term debt maturing on May 15.

“We believe that the market will continue to exist for us, but we need federal support to give the investment community greater confidence when the MTA survives this pandemic and regains our financial position,” Foran said. He said.

It takes time for the rider to recover. According to the agency’s chief development officer, Janno Lieber, the MTA predicts that by the end of 2020, the number of users will be between 50% and 60% before the virus is attacked.

According to Foye, fare and toll revenue losses in 2020 could reach $ 5.9 billion, with further declines expected in 2021. The MTA forecasts that state and local exclusive tax shares will decline by $ 1.8 billion this year. Cleaning and disinfection costs are increasing.

