New York, New Jersey Among Many Countries to Free the Church From Orders to Stay at Home

Some states under orders to stay at home because the COVID-19 pandemic included exceptions to religious gatherings, although public health experts warned that the meeting could help the virus spread.

New York, the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the country so far, has not restricted religious gatherings, although the state “strongly recommends” that personal services not be provided.

The states with the second and third most cases, New Jersey and Michigan, also include religious exclusions in the order to stay at home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis excluded religious gatherings in his order while also preventing local authorities from making restrictions, saying he did not “think the government has the authority to close a church.”

Ohio, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina and West Virginia also have some form of religious liberation. In Louisiana, all gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited without exception but traveling to and from religious services is excluded.

Republican lawmakers in Kansas revoked Governor Laura Kelly’s directives for a religious meeting limited to 10 people on Wednesday, which allowed services to take place without limitation on crowd size despite warnings from health experts.

Some churches in the US refuse to stop personal services despite restrictions from the state government and advice from public health experts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some religious leaders in countries without exception have ignored restrictions and provided any services. Others have tried to fix the problem through the court. On Friday, a federal judge in California ruled against a priest who sought an exception for Easter church services.

In countries where church services have been restricted, the authorities have some difficulty in convincing houses of worship that are not compliant from following rules. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that the state would step up efforts to ensure in-person services remain stopped, after church services were deemed to be a source of outbreaks last month.

“Everyone who will go to whatever mass meetings we know about this weekend, we will record the license plates and give them to the local health department,” Beshear told a news conference. “The local health department will come to your house with an order that you be quarantined for 14 days.”

Most houses of worship in the US have adapted to the limitations of public health in the midst of a pandemic. A number of leaders from the Christian, Jewish, Muslim and other religious communities have advocated online services as a substitute to help deal with the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump said weeks ago that he hoped the church would be “crowded” on Easter. His recent advice, though not entirely clear, seems to exist

“I know there are some pastors and pastors and others who want to gather, and I really respect them, I know two of them,” Trump said in his briefing Friday. “I’ll say first, heal our country before we do this [attend in person].”

