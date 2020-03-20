New York On 24-Hour Coronavirus Closing, State ‘On Pause’

Breaking News

New York puts a stop to the coronavirus pandemic … the state-wide shutdown to protect residents from the outbreak.

New Yorkers are only allowed to leave their homes for essential business, and all other workers are told to stay home, as directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who claims to have a civil fine and mandatory closure for any non-compliance biz.

Cuomo called it, “the state of New York to a halt,” and he said it was the most toxic action the state could take to combat the epidemic.

The rules of closure – stay indoors while exercising outside, pre-screen all guests and aids by taking the temperature, do not visit homes with large crowds, people weak should wear masks to others, stay at least 6 feet away from individuals, only take public transportation when it is urgent and absolutely necessary.

Cuomo said the state has more than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus … it’s from more than 32,000 individual trials.

New York follows the entire state of California to lay off unnecessary workers 24 hours virus lock … means that 1 in 5 Americans are told to stay home.

Cuomo said the mandate was not a “place of concealment” order … and he said transit workers, restaurant staffs are counting and take-outs as important workers and can still get to work.