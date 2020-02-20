[New York Periods Correspondent Criticizes Paper For Publishing Op-Ed From Taliban Chief]

The New York Periods released an feeling piece Thursday by Sirajuddin Haqqani — the deputy chief of the Taliban who is presently needed by the United States government — drawing criticism from 1 of the paper’s individual reporters.

The piece is titled “What We, the Taliban, Want” and references the conditionally authorized peace deal concerning the Taliban and the U.S.

“We are about to sign an settlement with the United States and we are thoroughly dedicated to carrying out its each and every single provision, in letter and spirit,” Haqqani wrote.

The New York Situations has taken criticism for granting Haqqani a platform on which he painted the terrorist organization in a good gentle and implied that they basically want peace.

Haqqani insisted he is “convinced that the killing and the maiming need to quit,” incorporating, “We did not pick our war with the international coalition led by the United States. We were being pressured to defend ourselves.”

“The withdrawal of foreign forces has been our initial and foremost demand,” he wrote.

Mujib Mashal, the New York Instances senior correspondent in Afghanistan, expressed his disapproval of the piece on Twitter. Immediately after drawing a difference involving the Periods information operation and viewpoint web pages, Mashal wrote, “Siraj is no Taliban peace-maker as he paints himself.”

The piece by Siraj Haqqani in @nytopinion – which’s independent of our news operations & judgment – omits the most basic reality: that Siraj is no Taliban peace-maker as he paints himself, that he’s driving some of most ruthless assaults of this war with quite a few civilian life misplaced — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) February 20, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Mashal urged readers to generate to the paper’s belief editors.

The selection to publish the piece has also appear underneath issue looking at the Taliban kidnapped New York Times journalist David Rohde in 2008. Rohde escaped right after 7 months in captivity.