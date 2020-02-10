New York Police Sergeant Union Says It’s “Declaring War” On Mayor Bill De Blasio

A union representing thousands of active and retired New York police sergeants said Sunday it was “declaring war” on city mayor Bill de Blasio.

The shocking statement was published in a tweet from the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association after a gunman allegedly shot and injured two police officers for two days in New York – and despite De Blasio’s brutal denunciation of the attacks.

Mayor DeBlasio, NYPD members declare war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate the cops but vote for you. The NYPD cops were murdered because of you. It’s not over, Game on! https://t.co/XyruPraM9T

– SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020

The tweet is part of a larger effort by police unions to link de Blasio’s left politics to explicitly anti-cop protest movements.

“We are talking about protesters shouting” We want dead cops! “” Said New York City Police Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch on Sunday. “These words meant something and people are listening and trying to kill the cops.”

“But who runs them? Some of the elected officials who stand here today shaking their heads when we speak are those who lead these crowds, direct these demonstrators, put the words in the mouths of these demonstrators! “, He said. “Well, now it’s real.”

The tension between de Blasio and the police unions dates back to his time as a city councilor concerned with social justice and a public defender. Police anger exploded after officer Daniel Pantaleo on July 17, 2014, placed Eric Garner in a fatal strangulation. Garner’s death rocked town, including when De Blasio invited Reverend Al Sharpton to speak at city hall meeting, where civil rights leader called for consequences for police as the then police commissioner, Bill Bratton, looked two seats away. .

Months later, when two police officers were killed in an ambush, NYPD officers publicly turned their backs on de Blasio when he arrived at the hospital, and again a few days later when the mayor spoke at one of the officers’ funerals. The SBA then declared that the blood of the officers killed was in the hands of the mayor.

Since then, the police union campaign against the mayor of New York has joined with the national movement to quell criticism of the police – articulated in public displays like the hashtag #BlueLivesMatter and President Donald Trump’s suggestion in 2017 to New York police “take the lead” from the heads of those arrested as they entered police cars while they were handcuffed. “Please don’t be too kind,” Trump said to the officers seated behind him during a speech in Brentwood, New York.

Trump commented on the recent attacks on New York police on Sunday, tweeting that “due to the weak leadership of the governor and the mayor,” New York police were “attacked.”

“Send the feds,” tweeted the SBA in response.

President Trump is 100% right. NYS & NYC need the support of the Department of Justice. Criminals are released, it’s time we sue in Federal Court. The mayor ruins NYC, the cops were prevented from doing their job. NYC is under siege. Send the feds https://t.co/OuOtwG5h7H

– SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020

Neither the PBA nor the SBA responded to the TPM’s request for comment to further explain their criticism of the mayor.

But the union attacks on de Blasio correspond to the broader tendencies of conservative politics.

Think of the SBA statement that de Blasio had “sold the NYPD to vile creatures, the 1% who hate the cops but vote for you.”

Less than two weeks before expressing anti-elite sentiment, the SBA account wondered if George Soros – the wealthy progressive Jewish donor and constant victim of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories – was guilty of “treason?”

And on Sunday, the union retweeted prominent Trump supporter and prolific Twitter presence James Woods, who said de Blasio had done more to incite anti-police violence “than anyone in history.”

“No punches fired,” said the actor. “A shocking indictment from #CopHaterDeBlasio.”